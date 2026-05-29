Nigeria: FRSC Commends Dangote Cement On New Transport Safety Policy

29 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commended Dangote Cement Plc for delivering measurable and transformative improvements in road safety, noting a significant decline in articulated truck crashes across Nigeria following the introduction of innovative transport safety policies and operational reforms.

The Corps described Dangote Cement as a benchmark for transport management and road safety practices, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

Speaking during a visit to the FRSC Headquarters, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, praised the company for setting new standards in road safety management and urged the sustained implementation of initiatives that are reshaping Nigeria's transport landscape.

He noted that comparative data between 2025 and 2026 revealed a 56 per cent reduction in road crashes involving Dangote Cement trucks, alongside a 36 per cent decline in fatalities and a 52 per cent reduction in injuries.

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According to the Corps Marshal, these outcomes clearly demonstrate the effective execution of Dangote Cement's Gap Analysis and the strength of its internal transport safety policies, which were described as worthy of emulation by logistics operators across Africa. He noted that Dangote Cement's success reinforces the belief that when industry leaders get safety right, the benefits extend to the entire nation and the continent at large.

Earlier, the Head of Transport at Dangote Cement, Murilo Silva, highlighted the company's ongoing investments in advanced transport management systems, including automated inspection technologies and artificial intelligence-driven solutions designed to enhance both operational efficiency and road safety.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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