Liberia: Transport Ministry Rejects Claims of Attempted License Plate Seizure

The Ministry of Transport has dismissed as "entirely false and misleading" allegations circulating on social media that officials of Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI) attempted to forcibly remove vehicle license plates from the Ministry's storage facility, a claim that had sparked public debate and competing narratives about the management of vehicle registration materials.

In a statement issued through its Press and Public Affairs Division, the Ministry said a widely circulated Facebook post by Spoon Networks alleging that LTMI personnel visited the Ministry's headquarters and sought to remove license plates by force was without merit.

"At no time did the Liberia Traffic Management Inc. visit the Ministry of Transport Headquarters for any discussion or actions relating to Vehicle License Plates," the Ministry said, categorically dismissing the allegations and urging the public not to be misled by what it described as misinformation.

The Ministry's clarification comes days after LTMI issued a strongly worded rebuttal to similar allegations, describing reports that it had attempted to seize license plates from the Ministry as "false, misleading, and defamatory."

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LTMI had maintained that it never engaged in any unlawful, forceful, or unauthorized conduct at the Ministry of Transport or any other government institution and warned that it was considering legal action against individuals or entities responsible for spreading the allegations.

The company further disclosed that discussions had been underway regarding a proposed purchase of vehicle license plates. According to LTMI, it received two separate invoices concerning the proposed transaction. The first invoice reportedly offered approximately 66,000 license plates, while a second invoice submitted less than 48 hours later increased the quantity to 100,000 plates.

LTMI said it had been seeking clarification regarding the significant discrepancy between the two invoices when what it described as a "coordinated wave of negative propaganda and false media reports" emerged.

The company subsequently announced that it had withdrawn its interest in proceeding with the proposed purchase, citing concerns about transparency and the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

Notably, LTMI also stated that it was unaware of the location of any license plates currently in the possession of the Ministry of Transport or any other entity, a claim that underscored its denial of allegations that it had sought to physically retrieve such materials.

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While the Ministry's latest statement did not address the reported invoices or discussions surrounding the proposed sale of license plates, it emphasized that the Government of Liberia remains committed to the LTMI concession agreement and continues to work with the company as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's vehicle registration and transport management systems.

"The Ministry of Transport, through the Government of Liberia, remains committed to the LTMI Concession, which continues to serve the needs of the Liberian people," the statement said.

The Ministry added that it is undertaking internal restructuring measures aimed at improving collaboration with LTMI in regulating motor vehicle activities throughout Liberia.

The public clarification appears to align with LTMI's central contention that no attempt was made to remove license plates from Ministry facilities and that reports suggesting otherwise were inaccurate.

As questions continue to circulate online regarding vehicle registration materials and the relationship between the Ministry and its concessionaire, transport authorities are urging journalists and members of the public to verify information before publication.

"Transparency and accountability remain central to the Ministry's operations," the statement said, adding that media institutions and citizens should contact the Ministry's Press and Public Affairs Division for factual information regarding developments in the transport sector.

The Ministry warned that the circulation of unverified claims risks creating public confusion and undermining confidence in institutions responsible for managing the country's transportation system.