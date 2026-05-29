Liberia: LMF Launches Wassce Support Program in Montserrado #1

The Liberia Muslim Forum (LMF) has launched a week-long academic support initiative aimed at preparing students sitting the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Montserrado County Electoral District #1.

The program, which targets final-year senior high school students, is designed to strengthen academic readiness, improve performance, and provide structured revision support ahead of the examinations.

Speaking at the launch, LMF officials emphasized that the initiative is part of the organization's broader commitment to youth development, education support, and community empowerment. They noted that many students face challenges such as limited access to revision materials, inadequate preparatory support, and academic pressure as they approach national examinations.

The initiative brings together experienced teachers and subject specialists who will provide intensive lessons in key WASSCE subjects, including mathematics, English language, science, and social studies. Organizers said the sessions will focus on past questions, exam techniques, and targeted revision strategies to improve students' confidence and performance.

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LMF representatives described education as a critical tool for national development, stressing that investment in students at the secondary level helps build a stronger future workforce. They reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting educational advancement across Liberia, particularly in underserved communities.

Students participating in the program expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the extra lessons would help them better understand difficult topics and prepare more effectively for their examinations.

The week-long program is expected to conclude with continued mentorship encouragement, with organizers indicating plans to expand similar academic support initiatives to other districts in the future.