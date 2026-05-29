Liberia: Court Sentences Nigerian National to 10 Years Over Human Trafficking

The Government of Liberia, through the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, has secured a major conviction in a human trafficking case involving three Nigerian female minors trafficked to Liberia earlier this year.

The case, titled Republic of Liberia vs. Esther Asuaquo, was heard during the May A.D. 2026 Term of Court at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County.

According to court records, Ms. Esther Asuaquo, a Nigerian national, was accused of trafficking three Nigerian female minors between the ages of 15 and 19 under the false pretense of offering them employment opportunities at a beauty salon in Liberia.

Instead, the victims were reportedly taken to an illegal gold mining site, where they were allegedly coerced into prostitution and sexual exploitation for the financial benefit of the defendant.

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Reports further revealed that the defendant allegedly provided the victims with condoms nightly and threatened them whenever they resisted her instructions. Authorities also disclosed that Ms. Asuaquo demanded approximately L$2 million from each victim in exchange for their release, though only one victim was reportedly able to make the payment.

The matter came to the attention of law enforcement after the defendant accused the victims of theft and reported them to the police. However, following an investigation and statements provided by the victims, authorities arrested and formally charged Ms. Asuaquo with Trafficking in Persons. The victims were subsequently placed in a government safe home under protective care pending the outcome of the trial.

The prosecution was represented by the Ministry of Justice through the County Attorney of Grand Gedeh County, while the defendant was represented by the Public Defender's Office.

During the proceedings, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and informed the court of a plea-bargaining agreement previously negotiated between both parties and approved by the court on May 19, 2026. The agreement highlighted the defendant's expression of remorse, cooperation with the investigation, and other mitigating circumstances surrounding the offense.

Following a series of questions posed by the court, Resident Circuit Judge Cllr. George S. Wiles determined that the defendant's guilty plea was entered voluntarily and with full understanding of the nature and gravity of the offense committed.

In rendering judgment, the court considered several mitigating factors, including the defendant's remorse, lack of prior criminal record, support from members of the community, willingness to rehabilitate, and her current pregnancy. Although Liberia's amended anti-human trafficking law prescribes a minimum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, the court exercised leniency and sentenced the defendant to 10 calendar years imprisonment.

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The court further ordered that due to her pregnancy, the defendant shall remain in custody until she is medically cleared for childbirth. Thereafter, she may be temporarily released under strict conditions to facilitate childbirth and childcare. As part of the conditions imposed by the court, the defendant must report monthly to the Sheriff of the Court, remain within the jurisdiction of Zwedru City unless otherwise authorized by the court, and perform one year of community service beginning six months after delivery.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Liberia's National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce and Minister of Labour, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr., has welcomed the successful prosecution and conviction, describing it as a major step in Liberia's fight against human trafficking.

Minister Kruah emphasized that the Taskforce will intensify efforts in 2026 to investigate, prosecute, and dismantle human trafficking networks operating within Liberia. He further assured the public that the government remains committed to enforcing anti-trafficking laws and protecting vulnerable persons, particularly women and children, from exploitation and abuse.