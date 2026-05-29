Nigeria: Early Arrivals At Ojude Oba 2026 Festival

29 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Early guests have begun arriving for the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, appearing in colourful and coordinated traditional outfits ahead of the annual cultural celebration.

Photos captured by Vanguard showed groups dressed in richly embroidered attires, including flowing agbadas, elegant geles, and intricately beaded accessories.

The festival, celebrated on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, is one of Nigeria's most prominent cultural events, attracting thousands of visitors yearly.

Politicians, celebrities, business figures, and members of the Nigerian diaspora are expected to gather in Ijebu-Ode to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and identity of the Ijebu people.

See photos below.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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