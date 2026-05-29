Nigeria: Obrutse Applauds Oborevwori On 3rd Anniversary

29 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Philanthropist and Founder of the Omoviroro 1 Foundation, Olorogun Obaro Obrutse, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the occasion of his 3rd year anniversary in office.

In a statement, Olorogun Obrutse commended the Governor's people-centered leadership under the M.O.R.E Agenda, noting that the past 3 years have brought Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security to every corner of the state.

"Governor Oborevwori has proven that governance is about touching lives, not just headlines.

From 150 PHCs and 64 hospitals renovated, to 513 road projects, free healthcare for mothers and children, over 250,000 Deltans empowered, and pensioners' arrears cleared -- the evidence is everywhere," he said.

The philanthropist prayed for more wisdom, strength, and grace for the Governor as he leads Delta into Year 4, expressing confidence that the best is yet to come.

"On behalf of Omoviroro 1 Foundation and Deltans at home and in the diaspora, I say congratulations, Your Excellency. Delta is proud of you," Obaro Obrutse added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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