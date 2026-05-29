Nigeria: Port Harcourt to Host Hospitality Conference, Awards

The inaugural Stars of the South Hospitality Conference & Awards (SSHCA) will take place at Golden Tulip Garden City Hotel, Port Harcourt, later in the year.

Organizers say the two-day summit aims to gather more than 500 hospitality leaders from Nigeria's South East and South South to focus on managerial skill development, operational excellence, and investment in the region.

Under the theme "Leadership Mastery in Hospitality: Developing Managerial Skills and Maintaining Operational Excellence , Strategies for Star Managers," SSHCA will feature international keynotes, practical masterclasses, and expert panels covering team leadership, revenue management, crisis resilience, tech-driven guest experience, and talent management.

Parallel tracks will serve chefs, travel-trade professionals, QSR operators, and other sector specialists.

The event will conclude with the Stars of the South Hospitality Awards gala, honoring leaders across 12 categories, including Leadership Excellence, Innovation, Eco-sustainability, and Travel & Tourism Catalyst.

Renn Offor, the convener and Nigeria Tourism 100 Club inductee, described SSHCA as "where Africa's next wave of hospitality leadership will be built."

Also, Golden Tulip's GM Susan Okonmah called the event a "defining moment" for regional hospitality.