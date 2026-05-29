Nigeria: Ajilalaoso 2026 Positioned As Cultural Tourism Catalyst for Ede

As communities increasingly explore culture as a tool for economic growth and destination branding, preparations for the 2026 AjilalaOso Festival in Ede are being positioned beyond a traditional celebration, with organizers highlighting its potential to strengthen tourism and attract visitors from across Nigeria and beyond.

The annual cultural festival, organized by the Ede Descendants Union, is gradually evolving into a platform not only for preserving tradition but also for showcasing the tourism value and cultural identity of Ede and the wider Osun region.

Chairman of the 2026 AjilalaOso Festival Planning Committee, Prince Laoye, said this year's edition is expected to build on the momentum of previous celebrations through expanded cultural experiences, stronger participation and improved organization aimed at creating a memorable visitor experience.

According to him, growing awareness and increasing interest from people within and outside Ede indicate the festival's rising profile as a cultural attraction.

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"This year's edition is special because we are building on the success and lessons from last year. Awareness is bigger now, expectations are higher, and more people are showing interest in the festival from within and outside Ede," he said.

Scheduled to hold on the third day of the Ileya festival in May 2026, the event benefits from a period traditionally associated with family reunions and homecoming, creating a natural opportunity for tourism traffic and community engagement.

Prince Laoye noted that the timing allows the festival to combine spirituality, cultural celebration and social interaction, creating a unique experience for visitors and residents alike.

Industry observers have increasingly identified cultural festivals as important drivers of domestic tourism due to their ability to stimulate travel, encourage spending and create opportunities for local businesses, artisans and hospitality operators.

As Chief Executive Officer of Aafin Ilu (Palace of Drum) and a renowned curator of the talking drum tradition, Prince Adewale Laoye said plans are underway to elevate the cultural content of the festival through traditional performances, artistic expressions and heritage showcases.

He explained that the goal is to ensure visitors not only enjoy entertainment but also gain deeper understanding of Yoruba cultural heritage.

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"Culture is my life and talking drums are a big part of my identity. Through years of promoting Yoruba heritage, we want to create experiences that educate and entertain people at the same time," he said.

The festival programme is expected to feature traditional drumming, colourful cultural displays, family and club processions, dance performances, fashion and aso ebi exhibitions, live entertainment, and heritage showcases.

Beyond entertainment, organizers believe such activities can strengthen destination visibility for Ede by presenting the town as a culturally rich and welcoming location capable of attracting visitors and investors.

The committee is also placing strong emphasis on youth involvement by engaging young people in planning, publicity, performances, and creative activities, a strategy viewed as essential for sustaining cultural tourism and preserving heritage for future generations.

Prince Laoye also extended an invitation to Ede descendants in the diaspora and tourists seeking authentic cultural experiences to participate in the celebration.

"This festival is more than an event. It is a homecoming and a celebration of identity. To visitors and tourists, Ede is peaceful, welcoming, rich in culture and full of warm people. AjilalaOso 2026 will be an experience worth remembering," he said.

As cultural tourism continues to gain recognition as a tool for local development, the AjilalaOso Festival appears set to serve as both a celebration of heritage and a platform for projecting Ede as an emerging cultural destination.