Liberia: Payowi, Partners Empower 40 Women and Girls On Menstrual Health and Hygiene

In commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI), in partnership with Medica Liberia, Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, and Frontline Women, successfully hosted a one-day community engagement with women and girls in Zingbor Town, Todee District.

Held under the global theme, "From Adolescence to Menopause: Advancing Menstrual Health and Hygiene for All Women and Girls," the program brought together 40 women and girls for awareness, education, and open dialogue on menstrual health and hygiene.

The engagement focused on increasing participants' understanding of menstrual health management, menstrual cycle tracking, proper water usage, sanitation practices, and the importance of maintaining hygiene for overall health and wellbeing.

Through interactive discussions and educational sessions, the program created a safe and supportive environment where women and girls could openly share experiences, ask questions, and challenge harmful stigma and misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

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Speaking during the engagement, representatives of PAYOWI emphasized the importance of ensuring that every woman and girl has access to accurate menstrual health information, dignity, and safe hygiene practices regardless of age or background.

The initiative also highlighted the need for collective action in addressing menstrual health challenges faced by women and girls in rural communities, including limited access to sanitary products, inadequate sanitation facilities, and lack of awareness.

PAYOWI remains committed to promoting the rights, health, education, and empowerment of women and girls across Liberia through advocacy, community engagement, and sustainable development initiatives.