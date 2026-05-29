Nigeria: The Companion Felicitates Muslims On Dhulhijjah, Calls for Unity, Ethical Leadership

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has congratulated Muslims across the world, particularly in Nigeria, on witnessing the blessed days of DhulHijjah, describing the period as one of the most spiritually rewarding seasons in the Islamic calendar.

In a statement signed by its National Amir (President), Nojeem Jimoh, and Director of Public Affairs, Tunde Akanni, the association urged Muslims to use the season for devotion, prayers, charity and renewed commitment to ethical conduct.

The group also extended felicitations to Muslim pilgrims currently observing the Hajj rites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, praying for the acceptance of their worship and supplications.

According to the statement, the lessons of DhulHijjah remain relevant at a time when societies across the world are confronted with crises of trust, insecurity, inequality and leadership challenges.

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"At a period when communities and nations increasingly grapple with crises of trust, widening inequality, insecurity and leadership deficits, the lessons of DhulHijjah remain profoundly relevant," the statement read.

The association stressed that leadership at all levels, including governance, institutions, families and religious circles, must be anchored on sincerity, justice, sacrifice and service to humanity.

The Companion also called on Nigerians to embrace unity and tolerance, saying the country's diversity should be seen as a source of strength rather than division.

"For Nigeria in particular, this message deserves urgent reflection. The nation's diversity, rather than constituting a fault line, ought to be embraced as a source of collective strength," the association stated.

It urged citizens to resist divisive tendencies and promote understanding, peaceful coexistence and social solidarity capable of advancing national peace and development.

The group further encouraged Muslims to maximise the opportunities presented by the sacred days through increased acts of worship, kindness and sacrifice.

"The Companion urges believers to maximize the opportunities embedded in these sacred days through increased devotion, prayers, charity, sacrifice, kindness and renewed commitment to ethical conduct," the statement added.

The association prayed for Allah's mercy and acceptance of the sacrifices and acts of worship of Muslims worldwide.