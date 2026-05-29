Nigeria: Global Launch - 2026 Rav4 Settles in Toyota-By-Cfao Showrooms

Toyota-By-CFAO Nigeria has officially introduced the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 to the Nigerian market, marking the arrival of the latest generation of one of the world's most recognised and trusted SUVs. For the first time, Nigerian customers are receiving the current-generation RAV4 at the same time as global markets, backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty, Toyota-certified after-sales support, and nationwide availability of genuine parts. First customer deliveries are already underway.

New Global Standard arrives in Nigeria"The 2026 RAV4 is here," said Boye Ajayi, Managing Director, Toyota-By-CFAO Nigeria. "Nigerian customers are no longer waiting years behind global markets or settling for older specifications. They are receiving the same vehicle available internationally -- at the same time, with full manufacturer support. That is the standard we are delivering."

The launch marks a shift in Nigeria's automotive market, where buyers have historically chosen between older grey imports and delayed access to new-generation models.

According to Toyota by CFAO, the 2026 RAV4 closes that gap, combining global-spec availability with manufacturer-backed warranty and service support across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

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2026 RAV 4: Designed for modern Nigerian driving

The 2026 RAV4 is offered in three variants -- Active (2.0L, 2WD), Comfort (2.0L, 4x4), and Limited (2.0L, 4x4) -- all powered by a 2.0-litre DOHC petrol engine producing 172 horsepower, with Sport, Normal, and Eco drive modes across the range.

The vehicle is built for practical use: a 481-litre boot suited to daily needs and longer trips, 201mm ground clearance across all variants for varied road conditions, and a 55-litre fuel tank designed for intercity travel.

All variants come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system with steering wheel controls, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, rear-view camera, push-button start, and SmartKey keyless entry -- removing the need to handle keys, even in low-light or roadside situations.

The front MacPherson strut suspension delivers a composed ride across both smooth and uneven surfaces. An electric parking brake replaces the traditional lever, offering single-touch engagement and automatic release in stop-start traffic.

The active safety suite is consistent across all variants, including ABS, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), hill-start assist, and an engine immobiliser. In everyday driving, VSC supports stability during sudden manoeuvres, while EBD ensures controlled braking under load. Hill-start assist prevents rollback on inclines. Driver, front passenger, and side airbags are standard.

The range is clearly structured to serve different needs. The Active is suited to urban professionals seeking reliability and everyday practicality without four-wheel drive -- a front-wheel-drive option well adapted to Lagos driving conditions.

The Comfort adds all-wheel-drive capability for customers travelling beyond the city, alongside heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, front fog lamps, rear USB charging, and roof rails.

The Limited sits at the top of the range, featuring a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen (replacing the 10-inch unit on other variants), panoramic sunroof, full leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and front seat heating. All variants share the same engine, warranty, and service network.

"The 2026 is not a minor refresh. The changes are visible and practical -- from the display and interior upgrades to the panoramic roof and drive modes," Boye Ajayi added.

"At this price point, there is usually a trade-off. Here, there is none. The vehicle is built around the customer, not a compromise."

Ownership ConfidenceThe 2026 RAV4 is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty covering parts and labour, delivered by Toyota Motor Corporation-certified technicians. This is supported by dedicated infrastructure, including pre-positioned genuine parts at each branch, model-specific technician training, and a service network operating in Victoria Island and Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos, as well as Abuja and Port Harcourt. The network is set to expand to 75 authorised service points nationwide by March 2027.

The comparison with grey imports is clear. A used import represents an older specification, without manufacturer warranty, verified history, or structured after-sales support. The decision is not only about upfront cost, but about the ownership experience over time.

"The comparison with grey imports is direct," Ajayi said. "The question is not which vehicle is cheaper today, but what ownership looks like in year three."

Denis Martin, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility, said the launch reflects the maturity of Toyota-By-CFAO Nigeria's operations. "This introduction follows significant investment in showrooms, after-sales infrastructure, and technical capability to Toyota standards," he said.

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"Nigeria receiving the 2026 RAV4 in line with global timing reflects that progress."

Strong Pre-Launch Demand Signals Market Shift

Dozens of customers placed confirmed orders ahead of the official announcement, securing vehicles before showroom display.

"These customers had already made their decision," Ajayi said. "Our role was to deliver the right product with the right support. That process is already underway."

Early demand reflects growing interest in globally current vehicles supported by structured after-sales systems.

The 2026 RAV4 is competitively priced, with financing options available through partner institutions. The vehicle is available at Toyota-By-CFAO branches in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Orders and enquiries can be made via www.toyotabtcfao.ng.

Now Available NationwideThe 2026 Toyota RAV4 is now available at Toyota-By-CFAO Nigeria showrooms nationwide. A public launch event is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at the Victoria Island showroom in Lagos, with test drives and on-site ordering.

Toyota-By-CFAO Nigeria operates under CFAO Group as an authorised distributor of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, one of Toyota's largest distribution partners in Africa.