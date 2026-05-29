Nigeria: 3rd Anniversary - Youths to Benefit From Reforms in Tech, Agriculture, Sports - - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerian youths that his administration remains committed to expanding opportunities for them across technology, manufacturing, agriculture, sports, creative industries and entrepreneurship.

Tinubu stated this on Friday in a nationwide message commemorating the third anniversary of his administration.

"To our young people, I want you to know this nation believes in you. You are not a problem to be managed. You are the engine of Nigeria's future," the president said.

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He stated that the government was investing heavily in digital skills, technical education, innovation, student financing and enterprise support to prepare young Nigerians for future opportunities.

"We are investing in digital skills, technical education, innovation, student financing and enterprise support because the future must be driven by Nigerian talent, creativity and productivity."

According to him, the administration was deliberately creating opportunities for youths to compete and succeed in different sectors of the economy.

"Across technology, manufacturing, creative industries, agriculture, sports and entrepreneurship, we are expanding opportunities for you to compete and succeed," he stated.

Tinubu stressed that national development required unity, discipline, resilience and collective commitment from all citizens.

"The journey of national renewal is not completed in a single year or a single administration's tenure. Nations rise when their people remain united in purpose, disciplined in effort and hopeful about the future," he said.

The president urged Nigerians to reject division and embrace nation-building, optimism and shared responsibility.

"We must choose hope over despair, unity over division and nation-building over narrow interests," Tinubu declared.

He said true security and prosperity could only be achieved when every Nigerian felt included and valued irrespective of religion, region or social background.

"Nigeria belongs to all of us; no region, faith or group should feel marginalised or forgotten. Our diversity is a source of strength."

Tinubu also commended Nigerian workers, entrepreneurs, farmers, professionals, students, security personnel and citizens in the diaspora for their sacrifices and contributions to nation-building.

"To our youth, workers, entrepreneurs, farmers, professionals, security personnel, students and diaspora: your sacrifices sustain our nation, and they will not be in vain."

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The president reassured the international community and investors that Nigeria remained committed to democratic governance, economic reforms and mutually beneficial partnerships.

"To the international community and investors: Nigeria remains committed to democratic stability, economic reform, responsible governance and mutually beneficial partnerships," he said.

Tinubu expressed optimism about Nigeria's future, saying signs of economic recovery and renewed confidence were becoming increasingly visible across major sectors.

"Today, the world is watching our country again, not as a nation defined by its difficulties, but as a nation determined to rise," he declared.

"Across agriculture, infrastructure, power, technology, manufacturing and industry, the signs of recovery are becoming clearer. Confidence is returning. Productivity is improving. Opportunity is expanding."

The president urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and united in pursuing national progress and development.

"The work ahead is enormous, but I remain optimistic because I believe deeply in this country and in you, the Nigerian people," Tinubu said.

"I ask you to keep faith with Nigeria. Let us reject cynicism and division. Let us move forward together, united in purpose, disciplined in effort, compassionate toward one another and confident in the greatness that lies ahead." (NAN)