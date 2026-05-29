Nigeria: 3rd Anniversary - Ibegbulem Hails Oborevwori, Says Delta On Path of Sustainable Growth

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Hilary Ibegbulem, has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the third anniversary of his administration, describing the state's development trajectory under the governor as encouraging and sustainable.

Ibegbulem, who was Principal Secretary to former Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said Governor Oborevwori's commitment to good governance and the effective implementation of the MORE Agenda had placed Delta State firmly on the path of sustainable growth and prosperity.

The Ute-Okpu-born leader from Ika North-East Local Government Area, in a congratulatory message marking the anniversary, commended the governor for what he described as purposeful governance, visionary leadership and people-centred policies that have continued to positively impact the lives of Deltans across the state.

According to him, the Oborevwori administration has recorded significant achievements in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, human capital development and security, thereby strengthening public confidence in government and accelerating the state's growth.

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He noted that within three years in office, the governor had demonstrated a strong commitment to infrastructural renewal, improved service delivery and economic expansion, adding that his leadership style had inspired confidence among citizens and stakeholders alike.

"Governor Oborevwori has shown dedication, capacity and a clear sense of purpose in steering the affairs of Delta State. The achievements recorded over the past three years are clear indications that the state is on the right path towards greater development and prosperity," Ibegbulem stated.

He attributed the progress recorded in critical sectors to prudent resource management and the governor's determination to advance the state's development agenda for the benefit of all Deltans.

Ibegbulem urged residents of the state to continue supporting the governor's administration to enable it consolidate on existing gains and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He expressed confidence that with sustained commitment, unity and cooperation among stakeholders, Delta State would attain even greater heights in economic growth, infrastructure development and social advancement.

While congratulating Governor Oborevwori on the milestone, he prayed for wisdom, strength and divine guidance for the governor as he continues to lead the state.

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He reiterated his confidence in the administration's ability to build a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive Delta State, stressing that the governor's performance over the past three years has laid a solid foundation for long-term development and progress.