Nigeria: Ebuka Congratulates Oborevwori On 3rd Anniversary

The Chief Executive Officer of Petokemp Estate Solutions, Mr. Peter Okeleke Ebuka, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his successful completion of 3 years in office.

In his congratulatory message, Mr. Ebuka described the Governor's 3 years as "3 years of visible impact and people-first governance." He noted that the M.O.R.E Agenda -- Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace & Security -- has redefined infrastructure and service delivery across Delta State.

"As a player in the real estate sector, I can attest that Governor Oborevwori's road revolution is opening up new corridors for housing and investment.

513 road projects, 1,500km of roads, 3 flyovers, and N2bn road allocation to every LGA have made Delta more accessible, more livable, and more investable," he said.

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Mr. Ebuka also applauded the Governor's investments in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and payment of pension arrears, stating that "true development is measured by how the common man lives, and Delta's common man is living better today."

He prayed for God's continued wisdom, strength, and divine guidance for the Governor as he begins Year 4, expressing confidence that the administration will deliver even more.

"Congratulations Your Excellency. From all of us at Petokemp Estate Solutions, we celebrate you and we stand with the M.O.R.E vision for Delta," Peter Okeleke Ebuka concluded.