Ghana: Dreams FC Favourites in MTN FA Cup Final Against Nations FC

A thrilling finale awaits football fans as the curtains are lowered on the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup that pitches Dreams FC against Nations FC at the University of Ghana Stadium, on Sunday.

The showdown presents both clubs with the opportunity to lay their hands on silverware and a shot at the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup championship.

For Dreams FC, Sunday's final is another opportunity to secure a second FA Cup title and further cement their growing reputation in Ghanaian football folklore.

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Their journey to the final has been nothing short of impressive; they navigated past Semper Fi 2-1 in the Round of 64, defeated Asanska FC 2-0 in the Round of 32, defeated Inter Allies 4-2 in the Round of 16, and posted a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to advance to the semi-finals, where they edged Medeama SC 3-2 in a dramatic match at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

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For Nations FC, the game presents a fine chance to appease their fans for their relegation from the Ghana Premier League by hoisting the trophy.

Their run to the final saw them brush aside Ebony FC 2-1, AshantiGold SC 3-0, and Swedru All Blacks 2-1, before defeating Berekum Chelsea 4-3 on penalties and accounting for Aduana FC 1-0 to seal their first-ever final appearance.

Although many fans of the side are crestfallen since their relegation status was confirmed last Sunday, Skipper Razak Simpson and his squad will need to inspire hope for a quick return to the apex of Ghanaian football with a victory.

Head coach Stephen Frimpong Manso will welcome Simpson's return to the side after he missed the GPL final day game in Tamale due to national team commitments.

He hopes that together with the likes of Brandon Antwi Sarpong, Emmanuel Annor, Samuel Tetteh, Joseph Effah, and Mac-Williams Boateng, they will rise to the occasion and bring some joy to Abrankese.

Coach Winfred Dormon for Dreams FC also believes his side will reign supreme after 90 minutes but is well aware that this will not come easy.