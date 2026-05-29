Nigeria: 2027 - APC Forum Raises Concerns Over Primaries, Calls for Internal Reforms

The North-Central All Progressives Congress, APC Forum has expressed concerns over the conduct of the party's recently concluded primary elections and called for reforms aimed at strengthening internal democracy within the ruling party.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum said the exercise generated dissatisfaction among some party members across various states, particularly in the selection process for State Assembly, National Assembly, governorship and presidential candidates.

The group urged the APC leadership under the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, to address grievances arising from the primaries and take steps to restore confidence among party faithful ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the statement, the Forum observed alleged irregularities in parts of the exercise, including disputes over delegate accreditation, screening processes, and the management of results in some states.

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The Forum also referenced concerns raised in some quarters regarding figures announced during the APC presidential primary election, noting that clarity from party officials would help address lingering questions and reassure members of the transparency of the process.

Chairman of the APC Presidential Primary Election Committee and former Senate President, Pius Anyim, had announced President Bola Tinubu as winner of the presidential primary with 10,999,162 votes, while challenger Stanley Osifo polled 16,503 votes.

The figures have since generated debate among political observers and party stakeholders.

The Forum further noted that recent resignations and defections by some APC members underscore the need for reconciliation and stronger conflict-resolution mechanisms within the party.

Among those cited were former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman, Mustapha Bala Dawaki, who reportedly left the party following disagreements arising from the primaries.

The Forum called on the party leadership to engage aggrieved members through dialogue and ensure that future internal electoral processes reflect fairness, inclusiveness, and strict adherence to party guidelines.

It maintained that addressing concerns raised by stakeholders would help preserve party unity and strengthen public confidence in the APC ahead of upcoming political contests.