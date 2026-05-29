Nigeria: Nsib Probes Bonny Anchorage Vessel Collision

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has commenced investigation into the collision involving container vessel MV Maersk Valparaiso and oil tanker MT Lady Martina at Bonny Anchorage in Rivers State.

The incident, which occurred on May 20, 2026, has been classified by the Bureau as a "Very Serious Marine Casualty".

In a statement issued yesterday by the director, public affairs and family assistance of NSIB, Mrs Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, the bureau said it had immediately activated its marine occurrence response protocols after receiving notification of the incident.

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According to the statement, an investigation go-team was deployed to Onne and Bonny on May 22 to commence evidence preservation and preliminary investigative activities.

"The team boarded both vessels and carried out critical evidence collection, including detailed interviews with the Masters and key crew members. Operational records and navigational data relevant to the casualty were also secured and documented," the statement read.

NSIB further disclosed that data from the Voyage Data Recorder, VDR, and Electronic Chart Display and Information System, ECDIS, of MV Maersk Valparaiso had been successfully downloaded for forensic and navigational analysis.

The Bureau also noted that, in line with the International Maritime Organization, or IMO, Casualty Investigation Code and international obligations, it had formally notified the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, or TSIB, of Singapore as a substantially interested state.

It added that collaborative engagements had commenced with relevant local and international stakeholders.

The Bureau reassured the public and maritime stakeholders that the investigation would be conducted with professionalism, independence and thoroughness.

It stated that the objective of the probe was to establish the causal and contributory factors behind the occurrence and enhance maritime safety standards.

NSIB, however, cautioned against speculation on the possible causes of the collision, saying investigations were still ongoing.

"It would be premature to speculate on the probable causes at this stage. The Bureau therefore strongly urges the public and all stakeholders to refrain from speculation while the investigative process continues," the statement added.

The agency also said that should urgent safety concerns arise during the investigation, immediate safety recommendations would be issued to prevent similar incidents.

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According to the Bureau, the final investigation report will be made public upon completion of the exercise in line with national regulations and international obligations.