Nigeria: Tinubu Has Scored 70 Percent in Security - Defence Minister

The minister of defence, General Christopher Musa (Retd), said on Friday that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has scored between 65 and 70 per cent performance in tackling insecurity, terrorism and other national threats against the nation.

Speaking on ARISE TV News on the occasion of Tinubu's three years in office, Musa said terrorism has been drastically reduced to isolated soft-target incidents, such as kidnappings to gain relevance.

The minister said, "We'll give 65 to 70 per cent performance in the fight against terrorism and insecurity. Yes. 65 to 70%. No nation is totally free from crime and criminality.

"I'm sure you are aware that the level of terrorism across the country has actually drastically reduced. Now we have isolated acts of terrorism, and like I said, it is a social vice, a failure of family values.

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Describing kidnapping largely as a societal crisis rather than a security failure, Gen Musa pointed to the breakdown of family structure as the root cause.

"We have fathers kidnapping children, children kidnapping each other, brothers kidnapping sisters.

"It tells you that something is wrong with the family, and we need to look inward to see how we can develop those aspects.

Continuing, the minister said those engaged in kidnapping were driven by greed and a refusal to embrace honest labour, calling for a shift in values around wealth creation.

"People need to understand that to make money, you must work very hard. Don't look for shortcuts. Most of those taking part in kidnappings and related crimes are looking for shortcuts.

Recalling a recently executed covert operation as evidence of growing operational capacity, Gen. Musa said Nigerian forces eliminated the deputy ISIS commander following months of careful tracking.

"The recent killing of that deputy ISIS commander was a painstaking operation that began since last year.

"We followed through, ensured we were certain of our target, and when we struck, we got them. That is what we are doing.

"The security forces are receiving greater public cooperation than in previous years," describing it as "a significant operational advantage".

"The level of support we're getting is far better than it used to be, and we're making more inroads. Nigerians are working with us, and I want to appreciate them.

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He highlighted the deepening international partnerships with the United States, Britain, France, Brazil, and Turkey, saying they were actively contributing platforms and expertise to Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts.

"We are working with our partners, the Americans, the British, and the French; all of them want Nigeria to succeed. They are bringing platforms we don't have, and we are working together.

Warning of the consequences of allowing terrorism to take root in the country, Musa cited Turkey's four-decade struggle as a cautionary example.

"Do not allow asymmetric warfare to commence. Do not allow acts of terrorism to take root; it is extremely difficult to reverse.

"Look at Turkey. It took them 40 years, and it is only now that they are getting over it. We are learning from them, partnering with them, developing our special forces, and getting experience.

"We are also working with the French and the Brazilians. Everyone is putting hands on deck to ensure we achieve success.

The minister's comments are coming against the backdrop of a recent Amnesty International report saying that at least 1,100 people had been abducted between January and April 2026 alone.