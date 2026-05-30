Benin Teaching How It Should Be Done Without Coups!

guest column

In a region that has, over the last decade, become increasingly associated with military coups, political upheaval, and interrupted democratic processes, Benin has quietly demonstrated a different path. It is a path built on economic reform, institutional stability, and a peaceful transfer of power.

The recent election of Romuald Wadagni as President of Benin represents more than just a change of leadership. It is a powerful statement that democratic continuity and national progress can coexist. At a time when several countries across West Africa have experienced military takeovers and political uncertainty, Benin has shown that constitutional governance remains not only possible but effective.

When Patrice Talon came to power in 2016, Benin faced significant economic challenges. Growth was constrained, public finances required reform, and the country needed a clear vision for modernization. Talon and his administration embarked on an ambitious agenda aimed at restructuring the economy, improving fiscal management, attracting investment, and modernizing infrastructure.

The results have been difficult to ignore.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Over the course of a decade, Benin transformed itself into one of the region's more stable and economically dynamic nations. Roads were built, public administration became more efficient, revenue collection improved, and investor confidence increased. The country developed a reputation for seriousness in economic management and for pursuing long-term development rather than short-term political expediency.

Central to this transformation was Romuald Wadagni, the country's Finance Minister and one of the key architects of Benin's economic reforms. Young, highly educated, internationally respected, and deeply involved in shaping the country's economic strategy, Wadagni became closely identified with the successes of the Talon era. For many Beninese citizens, he represented continuity of policies that had already begun delivering tangible results.

The country's stability was tested when an attempted coup sought to disrupt the constitutional order. In many parts of the region, such an event could have plunged a nation into prolonged uncertainty. Instead, Benin's institutions held firm. Constitutional order prevailed, stability was maintained, and the democratic process continued.

That may ultimately be one of Benin's greatest achievements.

Rather than descending into crisis, the country proceeded toward elections and a peaceful transfer of power. Talon respected constitutional term limits and stepped aside. Wadagni sought a mandate from the people and received overwhelming support at the ballot box.

Critics may question the scale of that victory. That is their right in any democracy. But another question must also be asked: if a government delivers stability, economic growth, improved infrastructure, and stronger public finances, should it surprise anyone when voters choose continuity?

In many established democracies around the world, incumbents struggle to maintain public support because citizens feel little improvement in their daily lives. Benin appears to present a different case. The electorate was not voting on promises alone. It was voting on a decade of visible change.

The lesson from Benin is not that democracy guarantees success. Rather, it is that democracy combined with competent governance can produce results that citizens are willing to endorse.

Across West Africa, where military leaders often justify interventions by pointing to government failures, Benin offers a compelling counterargument. It demonstrates that institutions can work, reforms can succeed, and leadership transitions can occur without tanks in the streets or constitutions being suspended.

The foundations laid during the Talon administration have given Benin a platform for future growth. The challenge for President Wadagni is now to build upon those foundations, deepen economic progress, create greater opportunities for young people, and ensure that prosperity reaches every corner of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Benin Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For a region searching for examples of stability and effective governance, Benin's recent experience deserves attention.

While others have been teaching the language of coups, Benin has been teaching the value of reform, continuity, and democratic change.

That is a lesson worth studying.

-----------------

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.