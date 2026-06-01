Liberia: Ex-National Custom Brokers President Alvin Tumbey Dies Suddenly

Former President of the National Custom Brokers Association of Liberia and Montserrado County District #9 representative aspirant, Hon. Alvin Tumbey, has died after reportedly collapsing during church service on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

According to reports, Tumbey collapsed while attending worship and was immediately rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) in Monrovia, where he was pronounced dead by attending medical personnel.

The late Tumbey was a prominent figure in Liberia's logistics, maritime, and customs brokerage sector, where he spent several years advocating for reforms aimed at improving trade facilitation and operational efficiency at the Freeport of Monrovia.

He previously served as President of the Customs Brokers Association of Liberia, a role in which he was widely recognized for his leadership and industry advocacy.

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During his tenure, he championed a major fundraising initiative in 2016 to support the construction of a modern three-story headquarters for the association, a project regarded as a milestone in strengthening institutional capacity within the sector.

Throughout his leadership, Tumbey worked closely with key government institutions, including the National Port Authority (NPA) and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), advocating for improved cargo handling procedures, reduced bottlenecks, and enhanced efficiency in port operations.

He was known within the logistics community for pushing collaborative reforms aimed at streamlining customs clearance processes and improving conditions for brokers operating at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Beyond his role in the association, Tumbey remained active in the maritime and logistics industry. At the time of his passing, he was serving as Training Consultant and Government Focal Person at Global Tracking Maritime Solution (GTMS), where he contributed to capacity-building and stakeholder engagement initiatives.

His earlier political involvement included a bid for the Montserrado County District #9 representative seat, where he campaigned on issues related to economic development, trade facilitation, and support for the business community.

News of his death has been met with shock among colleagues in the customs brokerage and logistics sector, many of whom described him as a dedicated professional and strong advocate for institutional reform and private-sector development.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.