Nigeria: Again, Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol, Diesel Prices

31 May 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Ejiofor Alike

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced a fresh reduction in the ex-depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, reinforcing its commitment to making refined petroleum products more affordable and supporting economic activities across Nigeria.

Under the latest price adjustment, the refinery reduced the ex-depot price of PMS, to N1,250 per litre from N1,275 per litre, while the price of diesel was cut to N1,700 per litre from N1,800 per litre.

The price review comes amid the refinery's continued efforts to improve supply efficiency, deepen domestic refining, and provide cost relief to consumers and businesses that depend heavily on petroleum products for transportation, power generation and industrial operations.

Since commencing operations, the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery has increasingly supplied the domestic market with refined products to eliminate the country's dependence on imported fuels.

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