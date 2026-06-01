Nigeria: Abduction - Gbajabiamila Leads Ribadu, IGP Disu, Two Others On Govt's Visit to Ogbomoso

31 May 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday led a five-man high-powered Federal Government delegation to Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on May 15, 2026.

The delegation, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

included the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

The delegation conveyed President Bola Tinubu's deep concern over the incident and his commitment to securing the safe return of the victims.

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As part of the immediate measures to strengthen security in the area, the president has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government.

The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be conveyed to the president for consideration and approval.

In addition, Tinubu has directed a specialized security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

Addressing residents in both English and Yoruba, Gbajabiamila said the president's decision to dispatch the nation's top security leadership to the affected communities reflected his determination to deploy every available resource towards securing the victims' release.

According to him, "Mr. President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely. He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective.

"Your pain and anxiety are understood. By the grace of God, your children will return safely to your arms.

"Mr. President also saw the appeals from some parents and community members urging caution in the rescue efforts. Let me assure you that the operation will be intelligence-led and carefully coordinated, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to secure the safe return of the victims."

The delegation was also at the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Kabiyesi Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye to commiserate with him and his people.

The delegation also met with the wife of the deceased school teacher, Mrs. Mary Oyedokun, and her two children.

Gbajabiamila delivered the president's condolences with a promise that the family will not suffer.

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