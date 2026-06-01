Nigeria: Army Vows Intensified Offensive Against Banditry

,,,Pledges Troops' Welfare Support

SOKOTO -- The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its resolve to intensify operations against banditry while strengthening troops' welfare and promoting national unity, as frontline personnel of the 8 Division and Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA gathered for a special Eid-el-Adha luncheon in Sokoto State.

The event, held at the Forward Operating Base in Tureta, brought together officers and soldiers serving in difficult operational environments across the North-West theatre of operations.

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Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, the Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Godwin Mutkut, said the gathering underscored the Army leadership's commitment to the welfare and morale of troops engaged in counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations.

Mutkut commended the troops for their courage, discipline and resilience, describing their sacrifices as the backbone of Nigeria's internal security architecture.

He stressed that the Nigerian Army remains united both in combat and in moments of celebration, noting that the luncheon was designed to boost morale, strengthen camaraderie and honour personnel deployed far from their families.

"The Nigerian Army stands together not only in battle but also in celebration. This gathering reflects our shared commitment, unity of purpose and collective resolve to defend Nigeria against all threats," he said.

He also conveyed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as continued strategic support to the Armed Forces in the fight against insecurity.

Mutkut assured Nigerians that the Army would sustain and intensify operations aimed at dismantling banditry, kidnapping syndicates and other criminal networks, particularly in the North-West.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, praised troops for their gallantry and professionalism in ongoing operations.

He expressed gratitude to God for the protection and success recorded by personnel, noting that recent operations had yielded significant gains in restoring stability across affected communities.

Koughna described the frontline luncheon as a deliberate leadership initiative aligned with the Army Chief's "Soldier First" philosophy, which prioritises troop welfare, morale and operational effectiveness.

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According to him, the gesture reinforces cohesion, recognises sacrifices and strengthens operational gains achieved in the theatre.

He further noted that troops of the 8 Division had continued to record successes against bandits and kidnappers, thereby restoring public confidence and improving civil-military relations.

"Our diversity is not a point of weakness but a force that fuels victory and national unity. We stand together in the heat of battle, united by shared commitment to the defence of our country," he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Jibia Muhammad, commended the Army leadership for sustaining welfare-driven initiatives aimed at improving morale and operational efficiency, while urging civilians to continue supporting security agencies with credible intelligence to enhance peace and stability.