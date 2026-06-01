Africa: Dangote Group Named Africa's Most Admired Brand for 8th Consecutive Year

Dangote Industries Limited has reinforced its position as Africa's most influential corporate brands after emerging as the continent's Most Admired African Brand for the eight consecutive year.

Also, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries, Anthony Chiejina, was named among Africa's 100 Most Influential Chief Marketing Officers.

In a statement issued yesterday, signed by Chiejina, the conglomerate said the recognition was announced at the 16th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands rankings unveiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

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The survey, regarded as Africa's most comprehensive consumer-led brand study, covered 30 countries representing more than 85 per cent of the continent's population and economic output.

In the latest rankings, Dangote emerged as Africa's Most Admired Brand in aided recall, ahead of South Africa's MTN and Vodacom. In the spontaneous recall category, it ranked second among African brands, behind MTN and ahead of Trade Kings.

The Group also retained its position as Africa's Most Admired Industrial Brand and was ranked the No. 1 African Brand Contributing to a Better Africa, ahead of MTN, DStv, Shoprite/Checkers and Trade Kings, reflecting its significant contribution to industrialisation, job creation, economic development and sustainable growth across the continent.

The rankings show Dangote's growing influence as one of Africa's most recognisable corporate brands, built on investments spanning cement, fertiliser, petrochemicals, energy, sugar, salt, packaging and logistics.

Brand Africa noted that despite a modest rebound in African brand recognition, homegrown brands still account for only 15 per cent of Africa's 100 most admired brands, highlighting the continued dominance of foreign brands across the continent.

Brand Africa Founder and Chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, described the promotion and support of African brands as a critical economic imperative for the continent.

"Converting goodwill towards African contribution into admiration for African brands is the most urgent commercial opportunity for the continent. It is not enough for Africans to believe in Africa, they must buy Made-in-Africa," he said.

The survey also ranked Dangote among Africa's leading brands in sustainability and social impact, placing second in the category of brands recognised for doing good for society, people and the environment.

Despite the dominance of global brands across Africa, Dangote has cemented its position as one of the continent's leading corporate brands, alongside MTN and Ethiopian Airlines.

The three emerged as the highest ranked African brands in the 2026 Brand Africa rankings, standing out on a list dominated by global names such as Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Apple and Coca-Cola.

The achievement is notable given that African brands accounted for just 15 per cent of the top 100 rankings, compared with 38 per cent for European brands, 28 per cent for North American brands and 19 per cent for Asian brands.

Further strengthening the Group's standing, Chiejina was selected for the inaugural Africa CMO 100 (ACMO100) list, which recognises the continent's most impactful marketing, brand and reputation leaders.

The ACMO100 initiative, launched by Brand Africa in partnership with African Business magazine, MIPAD and the African Media Agency, honours marketing executives whose work is shaping Africa's business narrative, strengthening brand equity and driving economic growth across the continent and the diaspora.

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Chiejina was among only 20 executives selected from West Africa and one of 17 Nigerians recognised for their contribution to brand building, corporate reputation management and strategic communications.

According to Brand Africa, the selection process was based on independent research, industry impact, leadership influence and contribution to the growth of brands that shape consumer perceptions and economic outcomes across Africa.

The latest recognition adds to a growing list of honours for Dangote Industries, which was inducted into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame last year for consistently ranking among Africa's most admired brands over more than a decade.

Its President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for championing industrialisation and building one of Africa's most successful indigenous enterprises.