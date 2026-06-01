Africa: TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon - Souleymane Faye, the Voice and Authority of Senegal's Cubs

Just days before the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations final against Tanzania, Senegal midfielder Souleymane Faye is displaying remarkable maturity. Balancing leadership, composure under pressure and an unwavering focus on the trophy, the Senegalese playmaker understands the significant role he has to play for a Senegalese side that is aiming at lifting the title in succession.

In the corridors of Morocco's stadiums, he is already known as "The Commander."

It is a nickname that perfectly suits Souleymane Faye. On the pitch, the young Senegalese midfielder dictates the tempo, directs play and ensures tactical discipline within a Senegal side that has been impressive throughout the tournament.

Yet it is not only his performances on the field that have caught the eye. Off the pitch, the 17-year-old has also demonstrated a level of maturity beyond his years.

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The midfielder is far from unfamiliar with his final opponents.

Senegal and Tanzania have crossed paths before during the CAF African Schools Football Championship.

"It's true that we know several Tanzanian players from the 2025 African Schools Football Championship," Faye explained. "That can be an advantage because we know their personalities and playing style, but they also know us."

Speaking with the composure of a seasoned professional, he expects the final to be decided by more than technical quality alone.

"I think this final will mainly be a tactical and mental battle. We will have to stay focused until the very last minute."

Facing a disciplined Tanzanian side renowned for its organization, Faye already knows the approach required.

"Against a disciplined team like Tanzania, we must remain calm, follow the coach's instructions and take every opportunity that comes our way to make the difference."

Inspired by the Lions, Driven by the Lionceaux

For Senegal's young generation, inspiration comes from the senior national team.

Faye's face lights up when discussing the support received from the Teranga Lions, who are currently preparing in the United States for the FIFA World Cup.

Knowing that Senegal's senior stars are following their journey has provided an additional source of motivation.

"It is a huge source of pride. The Lions are our role models and our inspiration. Knowing that they watched our match against Morocco and supported us increased our motivation. It shows that we are all part of the same family."

Despite his outstanding individual performances, which have already attracted attention beyond the continent, Faye is quick to shift the focus back to the team.

For him, Senegal's run to the final - particularly through difficult encounters against Ghana and Mali - has been built on sacrifice.

"The whole group deserves credit because everyone makes sacrifices for the team. We showed that when we played with ten men against Ghana and Mali."

"Some players work incredibly hard behind the scenes without receiving much recognition. They provide the balance and energy that the team needs. Thanks to this collective spirit, we have reached the final."

"The hardest part Is not getting there, but staying there"

As the final approaches, excitement continues to build in Dakar and across the Senegalese diaspora.

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Within the squad, anticipation is high, but focus remains intact.

"The atmosphere is very good. Naturally, there is positive tension because an AFCON final is not something you play every day," the midfielder said with a smile.

Asked about the growing attention surrounding his performances and future prospects, Faye remains firmly grounded, guided by the advice of his coaches and family.

"My coaches and family always remind me that the hardest part is not getting there, but staying there. The interest is flattering, but today my main objective is to help my team overcome challenges and continue progressing."

When Senegal face Tanzania in the final, "The Commissioner" Faye will once again look to impose his authority in midfield - for his family, for his country, and for the opportunity to add a second star to the green, yellow and red jersey of Senegal's U-17 national team.