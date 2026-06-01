Africa: Assane Sarr - Senegal's Teenage Wall Standing Between Tanzania and U-17 Afcon Glory

Assane Sarr has become one of the defining figures of Senegal's run to the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper and captain has carried responsibility beyond his years, helping the Young Lions of Teranga reach Tuesday's final against Tanzania with decisive performances in the knockout rounds.

Senegal will face Tanzania at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with the East Africans chasing a first continental youth title after reaching the final for the first time in their history.

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But standing between Tanzania and the trophy will be a Senegal side shaped by discipline, resilience and the calm authority of their young captain.

Sarr was already important in the quarter-final victory over Mali, when Senegal progressed 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. He then produced another commanding display in the semi-final against hosts Morocco, making key saves before playing a decisive role in the penalty shootout.

In front of a passionate home crowd, Senegal held their nerve to beat Morocco 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, ending the hosts' hopes of winning the title on home soil.

For Sarr, the performance confirmed his status as one of the standout goalkeepers of the tournament and one of Senegal's most important players.

"We knew it would be difficult against Morocco, but Senegal is mentally strong," the captain said with striking maturity after the qualification. "Senegal is always highly motivated in international competitions. We're not Lions for nothing."

That mental strength has become one of the main themes of Senegal's campaign.

Their progress has not been straightforward. They have had to survive pressure, late drama and penalty shootouts, but each challenge has strengthened the impression that this is a team comfortable in difficult moments.

For Sarr, there is also the memory of what happened a year earlier.

The 2025 edition left deep disappointment for Senegal after they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Côte d'Ivoire on penalties. They went out despite not losing a match and without conceding a goal from open play.

"It's always sickening to lose like that," the captain confided before the tournament.

That painful exit has helped drive the current group. Eight players from the 2025 squad returned for this campaign, giving Senegal experience, understanding and motivation.

Sarr's performance against Morocco felt like a personal and collective response to that previous disappointment.

"It's true that I'm young, but my journey since the youth national teams has been all about this responsibility and experience. My teammates trust me," he says humbly.

That trust is visible in the way Senegal defend.

Sarr is not only a shot-stopper. He is also the organiser behind the back line, constantly communicating with defenders and helping maintain the structure that has carried Senegal through the tournament.

"We've played a lot of matches together. Communication is essential between the defense and the last line of defense, which is me. This experience and this desire to win form the basis of our solidarity to continue to make Senegalese football shine."

The captain's authority has been vital in a competition where pressure can easily overwhelm young players.

The Senegal coaching staff have worked to keep the players focused, especially with the final now within reach. For Sarr, the key has been preparation and discipline.

"We try to follow the instructions of the coach and the staff. We repeat training sessions to manage this pressure," explains the goalkeeper.

Even after reaching the final, Sarr believes Senegal have more to give.

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"My teammates haven't yet reached their full potential."

That message will serve both as encouragement for Senegal and a warning to Tanzania.

The final brings together two teams who have shown different sides of tournament football. Tanzania have been the surprise story of Morocco 2026, reaching the final for the first time and showing courage in penalty shootout wins over Algeria and Egypt.

Senegal, meanwhile, have relied on organisation, experience and a growing belief that they can handle the decisive moments.

At the centre of that belief is Sarr.

He is captain, goalkeeper and emotional anchor of a team now one victory away from continental glory.

For a player still only 16, the responsibility is heavy. But throughout this tournament, Sarr has made it look natural.

Senegal are 90 minutes away from the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON title, and their young wall of Teranga is ready for one final test.