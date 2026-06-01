Africa: Senegal's Road to the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon Final

Senegal will face Tanzania in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026, after a campaign built on discipline, resilience and composure in the biggest moments.

The Young Lions of Teranga booked their place in Tuesday's final after defeating hosts Morocco 7-6 on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw in Rabat.

The final will be played on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time.

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Senegal's opponents, Tanzania, are appearing in the final for the first time after beating Egypt 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in the other semi-final.

It sets up a fascinating meeting between Tanzania, one of the revelations of the tournament, and Senegal, a nation continuing to underline its reputation as one of Africa's strongest producers of young football talent.

Senegal's route to the final has not been easy, but it has shown the strength of a team capable of surviving pressure, setbacks and difficult knockout moments.

They topped Group D with six points after winning two matches and losing one in a competitive section. Their group-stage campaign included a key victory over Algeria and showed the organisational strength that has become one of the hallmarks of coach Lamine Sané's side.

With midfielder Souleymane Commissaire Faye, dynamic forward Mahamet Ba and composed Cheikh Amadou Tidiane Diallo among their important players, Senegal developed a balance between defensive structure and attacking threat.

Their first major knockout test came in the quarter-finals against Mali, a West African derby that pushed them to the limit.

Senegal led at half-time but were reduced to 10 men and later conceded a stoppage-time equaliser. With the match finishing 1-1, the tie was decided by penalties.

The Young Lions held their nerve to win the shootout 4-2, showing the character and mental strength that would become even more important in the semi-final.

Against Morocco, Senegal faced not only the defending champions but also a passionate home crowd at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium.

They took the lead in the 23rd minute when Mouhamed Wagne reacted quickly inside the box after Morocco goalkeeper Rayan Yaakoubi had saved an effort from Souleymane Commissaire Faye.

The goal rewarded Senegal's early energy and directness, but Morocco gradually increased the pressure.

The hosts thought they had equalised before half-time, only for the effort to be ruled out after a VAR review. In the second half, Morocco continued to push, forcing Senegal to defend deeper.

Senegal appeared to be heading for victory in normal time until the ninth minute of stoppage time, when a handball in the box gave Morocco a penalty.

Ismail El Aoud's initial spot-kick was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Assane Sarr, but the Moroccan player followed up to score from the rebound and force another penalty shootout.

The shootout was tense and dramatic, with both goalkeepers making important saves. But Sarr emerged as Senegal's hero, producing decisive interventions as the Young Lions prevailed 7-6.

It was a victory that summed up Senegal's tournament: organised, mentally strong and able to find a way through when the pressure was at its highest.

Their final opponents Tanzania have also reached the title match through penalty drama. The Serengeti Boys defeated Algeria in the quarter-finals and Egypt in the semi-finals, confirming their status as one of the great stories of Morocco 2026.

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For Senegal, the final is another chance to strengthen their standing in African youth football.

For Tanzania, it is an opportunity to complete a historic campaign with a first continental title at this level.

After surviving two dramatic knockout shootouts against Mali and Morocco, Senegal now stand one match away from the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON crown.

Final - TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON Morocco 2026

Tuesday, 2 June 2026

Tanzania v Senegal

Venue: Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat

Kick-off: 20:00 local time