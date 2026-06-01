Nigeria: Tinubu Is Strengthening His Security Architecture

In moments of national recalibration, certain commentators develop a dangerous habit. They mistake expansion for displacement.

A new office emerges and the speculations begin. Someone powerful has fallen, some pundits say. Someone influential has lost favour, others conclude. Someone once central has now become peripheral, the theorists insist.

That interpretation may satisfy the appetites of current affairs gossip. It rarely explains how serious governments actually function.

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Here is something that must be said: President Bola Tinubu governs a country facing one of the most layered security environments on earth. Terrorism mutating across regions. Banditry evolving like a resistant strain. Kidnapping acquiring industrial-level characteristics.

Moreover, cyber threats now travel faster than conventional intelligence systems. Separatist agitations intersect with organised crime. Regional instability leaks across borders with alarming ease.

It is, in several ways, a war. And in war, a Commander-in-Chief faces a choice.

He can insist that every battlefield report, every tactical update, and every operational plan flow through a single desk. Over time, that desk becomes a bottleneck. Information piles up. Decisions slow down. The enemy studies delay and exploits it with ruthless efficiency.

Or he can create sector commands. Distinct theatres of coordination. Trusted centres of specialised oversight operating within a unified command structure.

President Tinubu has made his choice. It is the choice of a Commander-in-Chief confronting a layered battlefield rather than managing a press narrative.

That is the proper context to understand the appointment of Major General Adeyinka Famadewa (retd.) as Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

The easy and admittedly more salacious interpretation says this weakens the office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The sober but intelligent interpretation says the Presidency is building a broader and more agile security architecture to better address the nation's security challenges.

There is an important difference between the two.

The National Security Adviser remains one of the most consequential centres of statecraft in the country. He still coordinates strategic intelligence. He still sits at the centre of national security deliberations. He still interfaces with international partners, military institutions, intelligence agencies, diplomatic actors, and regional security frameworks.

Those responsibilities alone can consume entire governments.

Homeland security, meanwhile, has evolved into an enormous operational domain of its own. Internal coordination. Domestic threat fusion. Civil-security integration. Infrastructure protection. Emergency preparedness. Inter-agency synchronisation. Community resilience.

All now require sustained and specialised attention. The scale of that assignment explains the wisdom behind creating dedicated capacity around it. In truth, the very creation of a Homeland Security structure strengthens the effectiveness of the NSA. It allows sharper strategic concentration at the highest level. That is how advanced systems function.

Consider how serious military establishments organise themselves.

When wars expand across multiple fronts, command structures evolve alongside them. Coordination becomes layered. Responsibilities become specialised. Strategic oversight remains centralised while operational burdens distribute across competent formations.

When the German Wehrmacht invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, Operation Barbarossa was prosecuted by three distinct army groups: Army Group North, Army Group Centre, Army Group South.

When the Allies launched Operation Overlord to retake Western Europe, the British 2nd Army landed on the eastern beaches of Normandy while the US First Army took the western beaches. Separate commands. Unified objective.

Nigeria may not be prosecuting a conventional war in the classical sense, but its security battlefield demands exactly that kind of layered architecture.

Terrorist cells in the North-East. Bandit networks in the North-West. Separatist violence in the South-East. Kidnapping syndicates operating across state boundaries. Cyber threats. Illicit financial flows. Regional instability crossing porous borders.

No single office can effectively pursue every threat stream with equal depth, speed, and sustained attention forever.

Additional capacity is therefore strategic realism.

The United States operates with both a National Security Adviser and a Homeland Security architecture. Modern threats move simultaneously across domestic and international fronts. Britain separates strategic defence coordination across multiple institutions. Israel continuously adapts layered security systems around evolving threats. Nations under pressure deepen strategic coordination. They expand capacity. They distribute pressure across specialised commands.

Nigeria has now moved further in that direction.

This is the not-so-complicated point that many analysts are missing. President Tinubu's actions suggest a leader thinking institutionally rather than theatrically. Political theatre prefers solitary strongmen. Governance prefers capable systems.

The President appears to understand that twenty-first-century security management demands a networked structure where expertise flows across specialised nodes. That understanding matters because Nigeria's security challenges no longer behave like isolated crises. They overlap. They mutate. They reinforce one another.

For Mallam Nuhu Ribadu himself, this phase presents an opportunity for elevation through refinement. Statesmen grow stronger when they evolve from operational immersion into higher strategic command. The broadening of supporting structures around the Presidency creates more room for long-range intelligence synthesis, regional security diplomacy, strategic forecasting, and external threat analysis.

Those are areas where national consequences often emerge years before the public sees them.

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History tends to remember the officials who saw tomorrow early.

Ribadu's conduct so far has also telegraphed intelligence. No public anxiety. No media wrestling. No bureaucratic turf performance. Only continued engagement with the responsibilities of office.

That composure matters.

Strong institutions thrive when senior officials understand that governance is larger than ego choreography. Strong commands thrive when senior officers understand that the battlefield is larger than themselves.

Ultimately, Nigerians will judge the security architecture of the Tinubu administration through outcomes. Safer highways. Reduced attacks. Stronger intelligence coordination. Faster response times. Greater national stability.

Results remain the final language of command.

The President has chosen reinforcement, specialisation, and layered coordination as the operating philosophy of his security framework. That philosophy deserves a fair reading.

And this is another thing that must be said. The emerging picture is of a Commander-in-Chief segmenting fields of competence across a vast and complicated battlefield. Sector commands. Shared burdens. Faster coordination. Deeper strategic focus.

That is how serious campaigns are organised. And that is how difficult wars are won.

·Wole Oni, a public affairs analyst and development communication specialist, writes in from Abuja.