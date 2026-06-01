Nigeria: 2027 - Labour Party Announces Presidential Candidate

The party adopted Chibuzo Okereke, a governance expert, policy strategist and reform advocate, as its presidential candidate, through consensus on Saturday.

The Labour Party, led by Nenadi Usman, has adopted Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, who made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said Mr Okereke's emergence as presidential candidate was through consensus.

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Mr Asogwa, in the statement, described Mr Okereke as a governance expert, policy strategist and reform advocate.

"Okereke has built an impressive reputation as one of Nigeria's leading voices on public policy, legislative governance and institutional development.

"Okereke is the President of ERGAF-AFRICA Legislative Governance Innovation and Policy Hub, a foremost policy and legislative research institution.

"He serves as Legislative Consultant to key committees and ranking members of the National Assembly.

"He is also a Resident Lecturer in the Department of Public Policy and Administration, Miva Open University, Abuja, where he contributes to the development of the next generation of public sector leaders and policy professionals," he said.

The statement also said that the presidential candidate holds a PhD in Legislative Governance Studies and a Master's degree in Public Administration and Legislative Studies, both earned with distinction.

It further said that Mr Okereke's expertise in governance, public accountability and national development had made him a respected analyst and commentator on major national and international media platforms.

"Beyond his professional achievements, Dr Okereke has remained committed to nation-building through youth empowerment, educational advancement and democratic reforms.

"His leadership, intellectual depth and proven commitment to good governance embody the vision of competent, accountable and transformational leadership that Nigeria urgently requires at this critical moment," the statement added.