Nigeria: Peter Obi Emerges NDC Presidential Flag Bearer, Pledges 10,000mw Power Boost

Mr Obi emerged on Saturday at the party's convention in Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has pledged to increase Nigeria's electricity generation and distribution by at least 10,000 megawatts within four years if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Obi made the commitment on Saturday in Abuja while accepting his nomination as the party's presidential flag bearer, declaring that "a New Nigeria is Possible".

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He also pledged to transform the economy, tackle insecurity, create jobs and end widespread hunger through targeted investments in key sectors.

The former Anambra State governor said his administration would be driven by transparency, productivity and national unity, stressing that Nigeria's current challenges required urgent and decisive leadership.

Mr Obi noted that the country continues to face significant socio-economic challenges, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment, hunger, and limited access to healthcare and education.

He, however, expressed confidence that Nigeria could overcome its challenges through efficient resource management and visionary leadership.

A key highlight of his address was his promise to overhaul the power sector, which he described as central to economic growth and industrial development.

"Nigeria today is the nation with the highest number of citizens lacking access to electricity globally," he said.

He noted that Nigeria generates and distributes about 4,000 megawatts of electricity for a population of over 200 million people, describing the figure as inadequate.

Comparing Nigeria with countries such as South Africa and Egypt, which generate over 40,000 megawatts in spite of smaller populations, Mr Obi said the gap reflected a major structural challenge.

"Over the next four years, I commit to ensuring a minimum of 10,000 megawatts increase in power generation and distribution," he said.

On security, Mr Obi pledged to deploy intelligence-driven and technology-based approaches to tackle insecurity, while addressing root causes such as poverty, unemployment and social exclusion.

He also promised to strengthen the healthcare system, including increasing health insurance coverage from about 10 per cent to over 20 per cent within four years.

According to him, his administration would raise healthcare spending to at least 10 per cent of GDP and ensure that every one of Nigeria's 8,809 political wards has a functional primary healthcare centre.

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On education, Mr Obi pledged increased investment in schools, teacher training, technology and vocational skills development, saying human capital is the foundation of national transformation.

He expressed concern over rising food insecurity, noting that over 35 million Nigerians are projected to face acute hunger in spite of the country's agricultural potential.

"We have absolutely no justification for being among the world's hungriest nations," he said, adding that his government would prioritise agricultural productivity to shift Nigeria from consumption to production.

Mr Obi also promised targeted support for micro, small and medium enterprises through tax incentives, access to affordable credit and job-creation policies aimed at empowering young Nigerians.

Mr Obi, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, joined the NDC from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) earlier this month.

Earlier, NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson, presented the party's flag to Mr Obi, describing it as "a symbol of victory for Nigerians".

The National Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, said the NDC had recorded significant growth within three months of its registration and was positioned to offer Nigerians a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 polls.