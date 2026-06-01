Nigeria: Super Eagles Retain Unity Cup With Big Win Over Jamaica

The Super Eagles produced a disciplined and clinical display to retain the trophy

Nigeria successfully defended the Unity Cup title on Saturday night, defeating Jamaica 3-0 in the final at The Valley Stadium in London.

The Super Eagles produced a disciplined and clinical display to retain the trophy, extending their unbeaten run in the competition and handing head coach Eric Chelle another silverware.

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Nigeria took the lead just two minutes into the contest through Alhassan Yusuf, who reacted quickest inside the penalty area following a long throw-in to give the Super Eagles an early advantage.

The goal settled Nigeria, who controlled large spells of the match with organised defending and purposeful attacking play. Jamaica struggled to create clear-cut opportunities as the Nigerian midfield dictated the tempo.

The Super Eagles continued to press for more goals after the break and were rewarded midway through the second half.

Femi Azeez, one of Nigeria's standout performers throughout the tournament, delivered a precise cross into the box for Terem Moffi, who powered home a header to double the lead and put Nigeria firmly in control.

With Jamaica pushing forward in search of a way back into the game, Nigeria remained compact and dangerous on the counterattack.

The victory was sealed deep into stoppage time when Yusuf grabbed his second goal of the night. The midfielder finished off another swift Nigerian attack to complete an emphatic 3-0 triumph and cap an outstanding individual performance.

The result underlines Nigeria's growing confidence under Chelle and provides another positive step as the Super Eagles continue preparations for upcoming international assignments.

For Jamaica, the defeat ended an impressive run to the final, but they were ultimately outclassed by a Nigerian side that combined tactical discipline with attacking efficiency.

The victory ensures Nigeria remain champions of the Unity Cup and reinforces their status as one of the strongest teams in the invitational tournament.