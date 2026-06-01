Nigeria: Oyo School Abduction - My 4 Grandchildren, Daughter-in-Law Are in the Forest, Woman Cries Out

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Tarkaa David, Abuja, Adebayo Waheed

For Mrs Funmilayo Ojo, each passing hour adds to her pains and worries.

For the first time since the abduction in Oyo State, her voice was heard by the authorities.

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Standing among worried relatives at Ahoro-Esiele community in Oriire local government area of Oyo State, the elderly woman fought to hold back tears as she recounted the nightmare that has engulfed her family and the community since the abduction of some pupils, teachers and staff by suspected bandits.

With her voice weighed down by fear and uncertainty, she cried out to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, "My four grandchildren and my son's wife are among those abducted."

Since the abduction of the victims from communities around Ahoro-Esiele, families have been left trapped in a painful cycle of hope, anxiety and helpless waiting.

While security agencies intensify efforts to rescue the victims, their families continue to endure sleepless nights and agonising days.

She spoke yesterday as parents, grandparents and relatives gathered at the community field when Governor Makinde visited the area to sympathise with families and reassure them that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the victims.

For Mrs Ojo, the tragedy has emptied her home of laughter and left her family suspended between hope and despair.

Families of the victims said that every knock on the doors, phone calls and rumours spreading through the community raise expectations that the captives may soon return. Which is yet to happen.

Some residents described the abduction as the first of its kind in the community, saying they never imagined such a tragedy could strike their peaceful settlements.

The fear extends beyond those whose relatives were taken. Entire communities have been shaken by the attack, with residents worried about their safety and the future of their children.

Among those carrying a particularly heavy burden is Professor Wole Alamu of LAUTECH, Iseyin Campus, whose wife, a school principal, is among the abductees.

While commending the government's intervention, he appealed for sustained efforts to bring the victims home safely, reflecting the desperate hope shared by many affected families.

The emotional toll of the abduction was also evident during the visit of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye Afolabi, who travelled to Esiele, Yawota and Ahoro-Dada communities to identify with residents.

According to the monarch, the incidents have brought pain, fear and uncertainty to families and have left wounds felt across Ogbomosoland.

For many residents, the crisis has become a daily struggle against fear. Parents worry about children who are no longer at home. Elderly relatives wait anxiously for news. Families gather each evening to pray for the safe return of their loved ones.

Tinubu Orders Recruitment Of 1,000 Forest Guards

A high-powered Federal Government delegation on Sunday visited Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on 15 May 2026.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the delegation conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's deep concern over the incident and his commitment to securing the safe return of the victims.

As part of immediate measures to strengthen security in the area, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government.

The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be conveyed to the President for consideration.

In addition, the President has directed a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

The delegation was led by the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

Addressing residents in both English and Yoruba, Gbajabiamila said the President's decision to dispatch the nation's top security leadership to the affected communities reflected his determination to deploy every available resource towards securing the victims' release.

"Mr President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely. He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective.

We'll Deploy Only the Fittest to Fight Terrorism - NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said only the fittest personnel will be trained and deployed in the fight against terrorism.

This, it said, is in line with the Service's commitment to strengthening its operational capability against terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping and other security threats through rigorous and realistic Special Forces training.

A statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the NAF Regiment Training Centre Annex (RTCA), Bauchi, on 30 May 2026 conducted the final Physical Fitness Test for trainees of Special Forces Course 13/2026.

According to him, the assessment formed a critical phase of the selection process, testing trainees through a series of demanding physical and mental evaluations designed to identify those possessing the resilience, discipline, endurance and combat mindset required for Special Forces operations.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, in his remarks reiterated that the evolving security landscape demands highly trained and mission-ready personnel capable of responding decisively to emerging threats.

He emphasised that the Nigerian Air Force remains fully committed to supporting ongoing counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency and internal security operations aimed at protecting lives, securing communities and preserving national stability.

Charging personnel to remain resolute in the discharge of their duties, the CAS stated:

"The Nigerian Air Force will continue to train, equip and deploy personnel capable of taking the fight to terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements wherever they may be found. Those who threaten innocent citizens, terrorise communities and undermine the peace of our nation must understand that there will be no sanctuary for criminality. Our resolve is unwavering, and our commitment to protecting Nigerians remains absolute."

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Speaking during the exercise, the Commandant of RTCA Bauchi, Squadron Leader Edeama Lawrence Akpan, said the assessment was designed to ensure that only trainees who demonstrate exceptional physical fitness, determination and operational readiness continue on the course.

He emphasised that Special Forces personnel are routinely required to operate under austere and hostile conditions where mission success often depends on physical endurance, mental toughness and unwavering commitment to duty.

According to him, the exercise remains a key benchmark for measuring the preparedness of trainees for the rigours of special operations and future operational responsibilities.

The final Physical Fitness Test underscores the Nigerian Air Force's determination to maintain a highly capable force ready to support ongoing military operations across the country.

It also reflects the Service's commitment to producing physically fit, mentally resilient and mission-ready Special Forces operators capable of responding effectively to contemporary security challenges.

Through sustained investment in realistic training and uncompromising standards, the NAF continues to build an elite force prepared to dominate the battlespace, protect innocent lives and contribute decisively to the achievement of national security objectives.