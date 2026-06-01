Senegal: BRVM Benchmark Index Hits New All-Time High

The BRVM ended the week higher even as public holidays reduced trading to 3 sessions and cut market activity. The BRVM Composite rose 1.07% to 425.54 points, a new record high, while the BRVM 30 gained 0.98% to 199.55 points. Market breadth was positive, with 25 stocks rising, 19 declining and 3 unchanged.

Trading volumes fell 37.71% from the previous week to 2,479,995 shares, while transaction value dropped 40.28% to CFA4.18 billion. The decline reflected the shorter trading week rather than weaker investor interest, as the main indices continued to rise.

Sonatel Senegal was the most traded stock, with CFA671.8 million in transactions, equal to 16.08% of total market activity. Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire and BOA-Sénégal also contributed to turnover, confirming sustained interest in the region's liquid names.

Servair Abidjan was the week's top performer, rising 10.78% to CFA3,185 after its annual general meeting renewed investor interest following its dividend announcement. Africa Global Logistics Côte d'Ivoire gained 6.47% to CFA1,810, while Bernabé Côte d'Ivoire rose 5.67% to CFA1,585. BOA-Sénégal led decliners, falling 5.57% to CFA7,545 as investors took profit after weeks of gains.

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Key Takeaways

The BRVM's weekly performance shows that investor demand remains firm even when trading activity is disrupted by the calendar. Volumes and turnover fell because the exchange operated for only 3 sessions, but the rise in indices and the number of advancing stocks suggest buyers still controlled the market. Sonatel's role as the top traded stock also shows that liquidity remains concentrated in a few large names, which continue to act as market anchors. Servair's gain highlights the importance of dividends in BRVM investing. Stocks with clear payout stories can attract renewed demand, especially after general meetings or dividend confirmations. BOA-Sénégal's decline also shows that profit-taking can appear quickly after sustained rallies. In the bond market, capitalization edged up 0.01% to CFA12,040.2 billion, while trading remained limited at CFA84.1 million. Overall, the week points to a market still supported by earnings, dividends and selective buying, but with liquidity that remains sensitive to holidays and activity in a small group of large securities.