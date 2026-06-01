Nigeria: Attack - NUT Orders Indefinite Strike in Oyo, Nationwide Protest Tuesday

The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT) , has directed all primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to embark on an indefinite strike over the continued captivity of teachers and pupils abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The union also ordered all its state chapters across the country to stage nationwide solidarity rallies on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, to press for the safe release of the victims and draw attention to the growing insecurity facing schools.

In a statement jointly signed by the National President of the NUT, Audu Titus Amba, and the Secretary-General, Clinton J. Ikpitibo, the union expressed deep concern over the plight of teachers and learners abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026.

According to the statement, the planned rallies will take place in state capitals nationwide and terminate at various Government Houses, where union leaders are expected to address the media on the urgent need to guarantee the safety of schools, teachers and learners.

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The union lamented that despite its earlier appeal titled: "Stop the Attacks on Schools, Teachers and Learners Now - Not Until We Perish," the abducted teachers and pupils remain in captivity without any clear indication of when they would regain their freedom.

The NUT recalled that it had previously warned of possible industrial action should urgent measures fail to secure the release of the victims.

The union also mourned the killing of some of its members during the attack, describing the development as painful, tragic and unacceptable.

According to the statement, emotional appeals by a school principal and one of the abducted teachers, who reportedly called on the federal government, Oyo State Government, the NUT, ANCOPSS and well-meaning Nigerians to intervene, underscored the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for action.

The union said the uncertainty surrounding the fate of the abducted teachers and learners had heightened fears about their safety and wellbeing.

"In response, the national leadership of the union has directed all primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to withdraw their services indefinitely beginning from Monday, June 1, 2026, until the safe release of the victims is secured," the statement said.

The NUT reaffirmed its solidarity with the abducted teachers, learners and their families, pledging to pursue all lawful means to ensure their safe return.

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"Solidarity forever," the statement concluded.