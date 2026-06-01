Nigeria: Erosion Cuts Off Oji-Awgu Federal Highway

Erosion has cut-off Oji-Awgu Federal Highway, halting vehicular movement on the critical road corridor linking many communities in Oji River and Awgu local government area of Enugu State.

The downpour started on Friday night which led to the highway being cut off on Saturday morning.

Leading leaders of the two local government areas on inspection tour of the road, the member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu, described the incident as unfortunate and worrisome.

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Onwuegbu said the portion of the section of the Oji-Awgu Federal Road had been completely cut off by severe erosion following the heavy rainfall.

Assessing the damaged portion of the section of the road, the Federal lawmaker appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works to treat the situation as an emergency.

Onwuegbu, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed an urgent need for immediate intervention and reconstruction to restore connectivity and ameliorate the suffering of the people.

Corroborating, the chairman of Oji River local government area, Hon. Greg Anyaegbudike, commended Onwuegbu for his prompt response to the incident.

Anyaegbudike, who is a chieftain of the APC, appreciated the federal lawmaker for facilitating the Federal Controller of Work, Enugu State's visit to the site and road.

The chairman urged him to continue engaging the Federal Ministry of Works Headquarters in Abuja to secure approval for urgent reconstruction works on the road.

Speaking at the site, the Federal Controller of Works, Enugu State, Engr. Smart Emesim, expressed shock at the rapid deterioration of the road infrastructure.

Emesim attributed the erosion damage to the improper termination of culvert outlets, which accelerated water flow and undermined the structural integrity of the road embankment.

According to him, the affected drainage structures were not included in the original contract awarded to the company that constructed the road.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Works would take swift action and initiate the necessary processes to address the situation with utmost urgency.

During the inspection, the delegation assessed and examined four additional locations along the same road corridor that are also under serious threat from advancing erosion.

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The inspection team also included member representing Oji River State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Osita Eze and the Chairman of Awgu local government area, Hon. Uche Okolo, among other leaders within the area.

The joint inspection and assessment, which concluded with a group photograph at the affected site, underscored a united front to push for urgent intervention and long-term solutions to ensuring safe movement of people and goods along the road.