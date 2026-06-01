Nigeria's Electricity Industry in Transition - Addressing Governance Challenges

Nigeria's electricity sector reforms under the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reflect governance innovation in Africa's largest economy. Market liberalisation has introduced competitive generation, independent transmission operations, and performance-based distribution regulation, reshaping a once-centralised power system.

Across Africa, energy transition outcomes are increasingly linked to governance quality rather than resource endowment. Despite abundant renewable potential, weak institutions limit infrastructure delivery. Countries with independent regulators, transparent procurement, and coordinated frameworks achieve higher electrification and stronger investment inflows than those relying on ministerial control.

The International Energy Agency estimates sub-Saharan Africa's electricity access at 56 per cent in 2023, with rural coverage at 30-40 per cent. Around 600 million people remain without electricity, nearly three-quarters of the global total, despite over 1,000 GW of solar, wind, and hydro potential, highlighting a governance rather than resource deficit.

Nigeria's Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has outlined reforms to stabilise the grid and enhance transparency. He acknowledged persistent failures, including recurrent grid collapses, and emphasised measurable execution, metering expansion, stronger transmission infrastructure, and tariff clarity tied to service delivery outcomes.

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He also prioritised improved gas supply and accountability within the first year, introducing performance dashboards and defined milestones.

Gas remains central to Africa's transition, supporting grid stability and industrial power demand. Nigeria's Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme has attracted over $3 billion in investment, converting waste gas streams into electricity and strengthening private-sector participation.

At the subnational level, Lagos State, under the Electricity Law 2024, is building a competitive power market through the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC). The agency has issued 14 licences, strengthened compliance systems, and is driving reforms aimed at near-universal grid reliability, full metering penetration, and significantly reduced technical and commercial losses by 2030.

The state is also deploying an AI-enabled monitoring platform, the "Electric Eye of Lagos," to provide real-time oversight of electricity distribution and trading. Key infrastructure projects include the Badagry electricity corridor, the Lekki-Epe integrated energy network, and expanded solar street lighting across major highways. Public facilities such as Gbagada General Hospital now enjoy up to 22 hours of daily electricity supply following targeted energy upgrades.

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Collectively, these interventions illustrate a layered transition in Nigeria's power sector, where national reforms, gas-driven industrial strategy, and subnational innovation are converging to strengthen governance, expand access, and reposition electricity as a foundation for economic transformation.