Nigeria: Federal Workers Reject N100,000 Minimum Wage Proposal

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) has rejected the proposed N100,000 national minimum wage, describing it as inadequate and incapable of addressing prevailing economic realities facing Nigerian workers.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Sunday at the end of a meeting and opinion poll held on Saturday to deliberate on hardship and insecurity across the country.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Mr Andrew Emelieze, National Coordinator of FWF; Mr Ayo Ogundele, National Secretary; and Mr Aminu Yerima, National Mobilisation Officer of the forum.

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The forum said federal workers were grappling with worsening living conditions, low wages, unpaid arrears and rising insecurity, despite repeated government assurances on workers' welfare.

According to the communiqué, the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage has fallen short of workers' expectations and has failed to improve their purchasing power.

It alleged that only N40,000 was added uniformly to salaries across grade levels and that deductions further reduced the actual benefits received by workers.

The forum also expressed concern over the non-implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance and outstanding wage award arrears promised by government officials.

"Federal workers nationwide are living daily in fear and uncertainty. We are constantly confronted with the challenges of survival and safety," they said.

"Workers have continued to face severe economic hardship arising from inflation, high living costs, fuel subsidy removal and declining value of the naira.

"Many federal workers are still being owed promotion arrears, wage awards, duty tour allowances and other entitlements accumulated over several years," the forum said.

On the proposed N100,000 minimum wage reportedly canvassed by governors, the forum said the offer fell far below what could be regarded as a living wage.

"To us, this is the height of hypocrisy. These same governors, most of whom said they could not afford the N70,000 minimum wage, are now proposing N100,000," it said.

The forum described the proposal as a "Greek gift" and urged authorities to follow due process in negotiating a wage that reflects current economic realities.

"The N100,000 proposal is not a living wage. We condemn and reject this proposal in all its forms and entirety," the forum stated.

The forum also decried the worsening security situation, saying workers and ordinary citizens were increasingly exposed to kidnappings, killings and other violent crimes.

It noted that schools had become major targets of criminal attacks, while many victims, including children, remained in captivity across different parts of the country.

"The fear is real, as many federal workers and indeed many more Nigerians are daily falling victims of the system's failure to guarantee safety," it stated.

The forum called on government to take urgent measures to address insecurity, secure the release of kidnapped persons and halt the killings recorded nationwide.

The forum further urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to declare an indefinite nationwide strike over hardship and insecurity.

"The poll's position is to mandate the NLC/TUC to immediately call out workers to proceed on an indefinite strike action," they stated.

They also expressed support for proposed nationwide protests and rallies beginning June 1, pending improvements in security and living conditions.

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The forum called on the federal government to settle all outstanding arrears owed workers and introduce a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to cushion economic hardship.

The forum also advocated the convocation of a sovereign national conference to address constitutional and governance issues it identified as contributing to national challenges.

The workers' body further gave President Bola Tinubu a 30-day ultimatum to tackle insecurity, kidnappings, killings and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

"We have witnessed more than enough murder of our people. Enough of these killings, enough of this hardship, enough of this hopelessness, fear and uncertainty," it said.

The forum said that government must fulfil its constitutional responsibility of ensuring security and welfare, warning that continued inaction could deepen public dissatisfaction. (NAN)