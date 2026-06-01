Liberia, AfDB Strengthen Partnership to Tackle Infrastructure and Youth Unemployment

Monrovia, June 1, 2026 -- Liberia's delegation to the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings, led by Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has held high-level talks with AfDB Acting Vice President Dr. Abdul B. Kamara to advance regional integration, infrastructure delivery, and cross-border trade in the Mano River Union.

During the May 2026 bilateral meeting, discussions centered on deepening the Bank's support for transformative projects that connect Liberia to its neighbors and expand economic opportunities at home.

Progress on Projects and Portfolio Performance

Minister Ngafuan, in his opening remarks, thanked the AfDB for its longstanding support to regional and national projects, including the Côte d'Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea Power Interconnection Project, the Zwedru-Fish Town-Harper Highway, and the Cavalla River Bridge linking Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire.

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He reported strong gains in Liberia's project portfolio, noting that the country's disbursement rate has risen from 43 percent to 51 percent, and the share of flagged projects has dropped from 47 percent to 32 percent. Dr. Kamara praised these improvements, highlighting them as evidence of stronger implementation and delivery. The AfDB currently has 17 projects in Liberia valued at $350 million USD.

Jobs, Agribusiness, and Connectivity

Minister Ngafuan also highlighted the AfDB-sponsored Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank (YEIB), which targets financing and business support for approximately 30,000 youth-led enterprises nationwide. He emphasized the importance of linking the YEIB to the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, to create sustainable jobs, grow agribusiness, and add value to local products.

Additionally, he underscored the urgency of paving the Buchanan-Cestos Corridor Road as part of the Coastal Highway, describing it as a critical missing link in Liberia's transport network that will improve connectivity, trade, and growth across the southeastern region.

More Liberians at the AfDB

The minister called for increased representation of Liberians in the AfDB workforce, which currently stands at 11 staff members. Dr. Kamara acknowledged the concern, noting that the Bank is reviewing participation of citizens from member countries with low representation and incentivizing greater inclusion. He encouraged qualified Liberians to monitor vacancies on the Bank's official platforms, while emphasizing that all management and general positions are competitively filled.

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Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing regional integration, accelerating infrastructure delivery, and expanding trade opportunities that benefit citizens across Liberia and the Mano River Union.