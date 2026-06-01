Nigeria: Why I Visited Hayatu-Deen - Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has explained the reason behind his visit to fellow presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, saying the meeting focused on the state of the nation and efforts to reposition their party ahead of future political engagements.

Atiku disclosed this in a post on his X platform on Sunday following a visit to Hayatu-Deen's residence in Lagos.

According to the former vice president, discussions during the meeting were frank and productive, with both leaders agreeing to work together in addressing the challenges facing the country.

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"Earlier today, I visited my brother and fellow aspirant in the ADC presidential primaries, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, at his residence in Lagos. Our discussions on the state of our nation and party were frank and productive," Atiku stated.

He said both men resolved to collaborate in what he described as the difficult task of reclaiming and rebuilding Nigeria for the benefit of its citizens.

"We resolved to work together in the challenging task of reclaiming and rebuilding our beloved country for the greater good of our people," he added.

The meeting comes amid ongoing consultations and political realignments within the opposition camp ahead of future electoral contests, with key political figures engaging stakeholders across the country.

Atiku and Hayatu-Deen are among prominent figures seeking the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress as the party positions itself in the evolving political landscape.