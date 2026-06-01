Nigeria: 1,000 Forest Guards - Ben Murray-Bruce Commends Ribadu's Security Measures

Former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has praised the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for steps being taken to strengthen security across the country, particularly the approval for the immediate establishment of at least 1,000 forest guards.

Murray-Bruce, who disclosed this on his X platform on Monday, described the initiative as a proactive approach to addressing insecurity and denying criminal elements safe havens in forests and vulnerable communities.

According to him, the planned deployment of forest guards, coupled with increased military presence in forests and high-risk areas, demonstrates a clear commitment to tackling security challenges at their roots.

"I am encouraged by the decisive steps being taken by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to strengthen security across Nigeria," he stated.

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The former lawmaker said Ribadu has continued to exhibit focus, dedication and a clear understanding of the security challenges confronting the nation.

He stressed that securing Nigeria's forests remains critical to restoring public confidence and preventing criminal groups from using such locations as operational bases.

"Securing our forests is critical to denying criminal elements safe havens and restoring confidence among citizens," Murray-Bruce added.

He further noted that Nigeria requires bold and practical measures rather than rhetoric in addressing insecurity, describing the forest guards initiative as a welcome development.

Murray-Bruce also commended the National Security Adviser and security agencies for their efforts in safeguarding the country.

"Nigeria needs bold actions, not mere rhetoric. This initiative is a welcome development, and I commend the NSA and all security agencies working tirelessly to keep our country safe. Together, we can build a more secure and prosperous Nigeria," he said.