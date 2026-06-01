Nigeria: 'Resign If You Can't Secure Nigerians,' Ajadi Tells Tinubu Over Rising Insecurity

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the worsening security situation in the country, urging the Federal Government to take full responsibility for protecting lives and property.

Ajadi's remarks followed the recent abduction of residents in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, which has heightened concerns over rising cases of kidnapping and violent crime in parts of the Southwest.

According to him, no government can be considered successful if citizens continue to live under the threat of abduction, banditry and other violent crimes.

"Any president who cannot secure his citizens is not worth being president," Ajadi said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governorship hopeful and chieftain of the All Progressives Movement argued that Nigerians deserve a government capable of guaranteeing the safety of lives and property.

"Resign honourably now, Mr President. The money realised from fuel subsidy removal has not been effectively used to curb insecurity," he stated.

Ajadi described the Oriire abduction as another painful reminder of the security challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians despite repeated assurances from the Federal Government.

He also referenced comments by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the limitations faced by state governors in addressing insecurity.

According to Ajadi, Makinde had previously explained that although governors are regarded as chief security officers of their states, they do not exercise direct operational control over the military and other major security agencies.

He said the governor's position highlighted a major weakness in Nigeria's security architecture, where state governments are often blamed for security failures despite lacking constitutional authority over key security institutions.

Ajadi maintained that the increasing wave of kidnappings across the Southwest underscores the need for the Federal Government to strengthen security operations, improve intelligence gathering and provide greater support to states confronting criminal activities.

He stressed that local security outfits and state authorities would achieve better results through stronger inter-agency collaboration, faster emergency response systems and greater decentralisation of security operations.

According to him, insecurity has become one of the greatest threats to economic growth, agriculture, education, investment and social stability in the country.

"Without good security, no business will thrive. Investors will not bring their money into an environment where lives and investments are not protected. Farmers cannot safely cultivate their lands, traders cannot move their goods freely, and businesses cannot expand where criminal activities are allowed to flourish," he said.

Ajadi noted that the persistent rise in kidnappings, banditry and violent attacks has discouraged investment in many parts of the country and negatively affected productivity and job creation.

He urged the Federal Government to move beyond rhetoric and implement practical measures aimed at restoring public confidence in the nation's security system.

Among the measures he recommended were the recruitment of additional security personnel, deployment of modern surveillance technology, strengthening of intelligence networks, improved welfare packages for security operatives, enhanced border security and closer collaboration between federal security agencies and state-backed security outfits.

He also advocated tougher sanctions against criminal elements and security personnel found to be aiding criminal activities.

According to him, any security officer found collaborating with kidnappers, bandits or other criminal groups should be arrested, investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ajadi further called for reforms that would give states greater involvement in security management while maintaining coordination with federal authorities.

He expressed concern that rural dwellers, farmers, traders, students and travellers are becoming increasingly vulnerable to criminal attacks, creating fear and uncertainty among the population.

"The safety of Nigerians must remain the foremost responsibility of government. Citizens should not have to live under the constant threat of kidnapping, banditry and violent attacks," he added.

The recent abduction in Oriire Local Government Area has sparked concern across Oyo State, with residents calling for stronger security measures and urgent efforts to secure the release of the victims.

Ajadi, however, said the incident reflects a broader national security challenge that requires decisive leadership, structural reforms, improved intelligence gathering and stronger law enforcement institutions.