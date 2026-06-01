Africa: FIFA to Crack Down On 'Fake' Goalkeeper Injuries At 2026 World Cup

FIFA's refereeing chief, Pierluigi Collina, has announced that during the 2026 World Cup, players will no longer be allowed to gather at the technical area for a team huddle while a goalkeeper is supposedly injured.

The move comes in response to a growing trend known as the "goalkeeper tactical timeout," where a keeper feigns injury to allow the coach to pass on fresh instructions or disrupt the opposition's rhythm.

In November, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke openly accused Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma of using fake injuries to "bend the rules" and break up play.

The typical sequence: the goalkeeper drops to the ground and calls for medical staff, teammates rush to the sideline for a quick briefing, and then--once the coach has finished--the keeper magically recovers and play resumes.

While the International Football Association Board (Ifab) has not yet changed any official laws, it has invited leagues to run trials during the 2026-27 season to find a lasting solution.

Separately, IFAB has approved a modification to VAR protocols, allowing referees to review attacking fouls that occur before the ball is even in play.

In the meantime, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States has already introduced its own temporary rule: if a goalkeeper is injured, all players must stay put or gather in the center circle--no rushing to the bench.