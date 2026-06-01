Liberia: NCCRM Intensifies National Response Readiness Over Ebola Threat

In the wake of the outbreak of the Ebola virus in the East African of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with cases reported in neighboring Uganda and Sudan, the National Center for the Coordination Response Mechanism (NCCRM), has begun strengthening Liberia's response system.

The steps by NCCRM followed a meeting held recently in Monrovia that brought together representatives from the Liberia Peace Building Office (PBO)), the Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia and the National Center for the Coordination Response Mechanism analysts.

During the one day working session the representatives opted heavily on Ebola preparedness and strategies to strengthen the country's resilience against public health emergencies and other emerging national threats.

They also elaborated on Ebola prevention measures, early warning system, public awareness campaigns, and response coordination efforts throughout the country.

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The National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM), Arthur Bestman: "Reiterated the Center's commitment to strengthening Liberia's national response system. This is being done through improved coordination, information sharing, and timely analysis.

Mr. Bestman also called on Liberians to be vigilant, cautioning them to cooperate with authorities at the Health Ministry, and support community-based prevention initiatives as Liberia works to prevent possible Ebola outbreaks and to address other emerging threats.

During the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM) regular Room Analysis Session, the representatives also discussed other issues of national concern.

Amongst these issues were the reported alleged attacks on mining inspectors in Gbarpolu County, involving Burkinabe nationals and the recent Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency operation that led to the destruction of marijuana plants in Nimba County.

Moreover, their discussions took into consideration governance issues, county development initiatives, gender concerns, crime and security issues, and environmental including activities involving Liberia's international development partners.

History of National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM)

The National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM), is a vital institution in Liberia and Ghana, dedicated to the coordination and management of early warning systems and the response mechanisms.

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NCCRM in Liberia was established to enhance the country's capacity to prepare for, detect and respond to emergencies and disasters.

It focuses on six thematic pillars related to human security, including intelligence on trafficking in persons, sexual gender-based violence, land conflicts, cross-border threats, drug abuse, and emerging conflict triggers.

The Center aims to collect, collate, centralize, and analyze data or information to develop effective early warning systems and response mechanisms.

Both Centers are part of the ECOWAS Early Warning Mechanism, which has a shared interest in maintaining an effective and efficient early warning system that informs decision-making to prevent and resolve crises in the country and the sub-region.

DR Congo Bundibugyo (Ebola) Strain

Latest government figures show 121 confirmed cases so far, including 17 confirmed deaths. Data also shows 246 suspected fatalities and 1,077 suspected cases.

This outbreak is the 17th in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Thursday, the Head of Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Jean Kaseya, disclosed that work is being done to develop a vaccine.

Dr. Kaseya: "What we can tell you for sure, by the end of this year, 2026, Africa CDC will make sure that we have a vaccine and medicine against Bundibugyo (Ebola) Strain.

The WHO said that experimental treatments ⁠and vaccines for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain ⁠should only be used in clinical trials, as it works with affected countries to assess their safety and effectiveness.