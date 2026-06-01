Nigeria: FCT Basketball Academies League Set to Dunk Off With Committees Formed

The Amateur Basketball Academies (ABA) in Nigeria are finalising preparations for their inaugural Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Basketball Academies championship, scheduled for July.

To ensure a smooth and successful event, the ABA has established seven dedicated organising committees.

This announcement came in a statement released on Sunday by Kayode Adeniyi, Head of Media and Public Relations for the ABA.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The committees includes Main Organising Committee: Chaired by ABA President, DC Aliyu Abubakar, responsible for overall coordination and supervision; Technical Committee: Led by Mike Akubo, handling fixtures, rules, referees, scheduling, and statistics; Media and Publicity Committee: Chaired by Kayode Adeniyi, in charge of social media, press releases, photography, live streaming, promos, and media coordination; and Finance and Sponsorship Committee: Under DC Abubakar, overseeing budgeting, sponsorship, accountability, and fundraising.

Others are Welfare and Logistics Committee: Chaired by Coach Emmanuel Odah, providing accommodation, transport, refreshments, and medical support for athletes, coaches, and officials; Security and Safety Committee: Led by Nuhu Sam, collaborating with security agencies, medical personnel, and emergency response teams; and Accreditation Committee: Commanded by Coach Adeka Daudu, managing registration, player verification, ID cards, and eligibility screening.

Professor Lucky Aliyu Abubakar, President of the Academies, emphasised that the championship is more than just a competition for trophies. He stated, "Basketball has continued to grow rapidly in Nigeria, especially among younger players in the FCT. The game has become a powerful tool for youth development, talent discovery, education, discipline, leadership, and social integration. Organising a well-structured basketball academies championship provides a platform for identifying talented players, exposing them to opportunities, and promoting grassroots basketball development."

The championship will feature various age categories (U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, and U-18) for both male and female divisions, ensuring fairness and developmental balance. Individual awards, such as MVP, Best Shooter, and Best Coach, will also be presented.

The ABA reaffirmed its commitment to building a professional and globally competitive basketball academies structure to foster sustainable growth and improved player performance across Nigeria.