Nigeria/Morocco: Morocco 2026 - Soname Rewards 6-Star Flamingos With N4.5m

Nigeria's U17 women national team, the Flamingos, have progressed to the third and final round of the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers following a commanding two-legged display against Guinea. After a dominant 5-0 victory in the first leg in Abidjan, the Flamingos completed the job in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 win in the return leg in Ikenne, sealing a comprehensive aggregate triumph.

Back on home soil, the Flamingos showed no signs of easing off, putting up an even more clinical performance in front of Nigerians. Oluwakemi Adegbuyi opened the scoring in the 9th minute, converting from a precise cross by Queen Joseph to continue her strong form across both legs. Captain Harmony Chidi doubled the advantage with a superb long-range strike.

The pressure remained relentless, and Queen Joseph added her name to the scoresheet in the 23rd minute, finishing clinically to extend Nigeria's lead. Adegbuyi then rose highest to head home her second of the match in the 32nd minute, further stretching the dominance. Just two minutes later, Chidi grabbed her second goal of the afternoon, finishing off a well-worked team move to take Nigeria into complete control of the tie.

The Flamingos carried their intensity into the second half, with substitute Precious Oscar adding the sixth goal in the 70th minute to complete a commanding 6-0 win on the day. The Flamingos now advance confidently to the third round with 11-0 aggregate win. They will face Benin Republic in the final round of the qualification journey.

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Proprietor of Remo Stars Football Club and Beyond Limits Football Club, Hon. Kunle Soname promised the girls the sum of N750,000 for every goal, and has redeemed his pledge by paying the Flamingos the sum of N4.5 million for their impressive outing.