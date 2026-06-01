Liberia: Liberty Party Rallies to Challenge Boakai in 2029

Monrovia — The ruling Unity Party (UP) is gradually losing its grip and influence over alliance members who supported the party during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections. Many of these allies are now announcing intentions to challenge President Joseph N. Boakai in the 2029 presidential election.

The latest development comes from the Liberty Party (LP), a major constituent of the UP alliance, which marked its 21st anniversary with a celebratory dinner and a declaration of its intent to vie for the presidency in 2029.

During the event, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon drew a parallel between the LP's journey and English football club Arsenal's recent Premier League triumph after a 22-year drought.

"Today marks 21 years of existence as a political party in Liberia. One more year from now, we'll be 22 years old, the same number of years Arsenal waited before winning the Premier League again. Now that Arsenal has won, Liberty Party can also win Liberia's presidential election. If it took Arsenal 22 years, Liberty Party can do it too. Together, we can do better," Dillon encouraged.

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Senator Dillon outlined the party's vision, emphasizing the rule of law, national unity, and reconstruction. He paid tribute to the party's late founding father, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, who secured official certification from the National Elections Commission of Liberia, establishing the LP as a recognized political party.

Reflecting on the party's journey through turbulent times, Dillon noted that the LP has faced both joy and adversity but survived due to resilience and faith. "We are here because of God and our determination to demonstrate reconciliation. We are among the few parties that overcame internal crises and emerged united," he said.

Dillon acknowledged the significant role President Boakai played in the LP's reconciliation, describing him as a father figure. "Our unity and peace were made possible by supporting then-candidate, now-President Joseph N. Boakai, who has been a guiding presence in our reconciliation process. For that, the LP holds a deep sense of gratitude."

He assured that the LP will remain cooperative and genuine in its support, while continuing to be objective and constructive. Concluding his remarks, Dillon praised the party's political leader for her grace and resilience, commending her calm leadership in challenging times.