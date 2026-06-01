Liberia: Bong County - Police Investigate Death of Missing Child

1 June 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N Khakie

GBARNGA — Police in Bong County have launched an investigation into the death of a child who was reported missing on May 18, 2026, and later discovered dead on May 27 in Sonoyea District, Lower Bong County.

Family members of the deceased gathered at the Gbarnga Police Headquarters on Sunday, calling for a thorough investigation and justice following the tragic discovery.

Their demands come amid growing concerns surrounding the circumstances of the child's death.

According to information gathered, a 15-member jury that examined the body reportedly observed signs suggesting possible foul play.

The findings have heightened public interest in the case and intensified calls for law enforcement authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Authorities of the Crime Services Division (CSD) Bong Detachment have not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause of death or any possible suspects. Police say investigations remain ongoing.

The case has drawn attention from residents across Bong County, with many urging authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable under the law.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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