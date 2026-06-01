Liberia: SRHR Group Strengthens Evidence-Based Reporting

1 June 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Stephen G. Fellajuah

Paynesville — SRHR Champion Liberia has concluded a one-day media engagement with journalists with focused on addressing bias, stigma, and misinformation in media reporting on SRHR, with a practical session on developing accurate and responsible SRHR stories.

The workshop brought together more than 20 journalists from the print, broadcast, and online television media sectors on May 29, 2026, at the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville.

The objective of the gathering was to equip journalists with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed judgments on SRHR issues in Liberia and to accurately report evidence-based narratives on SRHR and family diversity.

Making his presentation, Aaron Ireland explained that media communication is most effective when it provides new information or helps explain complex or poorly understood issues, adding that it requires careful planning and strategy.

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Ireland emphasized that the media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion. According to him, journalists can share narratives with a wider audience, conduct fact-checking, and provide a voice and platform for various constituencies through storytelling.

However, he noted that media outlets can also publish stories and articles that portray SRHR issues negatively. Therefore, he stressed the importance of proactively engaging and building support within the media for SRHR-related issues.

The engagement also highlighted the need for the media to educate, monitor, and advocate for safe and legal abortion while helping to shape public discourse by creating opportunities for policy reforms that support safe and legal abortion services.

For her part, Sandra Dorbor underscored the media's critical role in educating the public, challenging harmful norms, promoting health literacy, reducing stigma, amplifying marginalized voices, and influencing policy dialogue.

Dorbor noted that responsible and evidence-based reporting on SRHR issues can contribute significantly to public understanding, informed decision-making, and constructive discussions on reproductive health and rights in Liberia.

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