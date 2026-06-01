Liberia: Sen. Moye Announces U.S.$1.2 Million for New C.B. Dunbar Hospital Project

GBARNGA — Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye, Sr., has unveiled a US$1.2 million funding package and secured 50 acres of land for the construction of a new C.B. Dunbar Hospital.

The initiative, announced Saturday during a keynote address at the Divine Intervention Supports and Services Inc. (DISS) graduation in Gbarnga, seeks to strengthen healthcare delivery and broaden access to medical care throughout Bong County.

Speaking as keynote speaker at the DISS graduation, Senator Moye cited the project as a critical step toward boosting the county's health infrastructure.

The event also honored over 29 graduates who completed entrepreneurship training under the International Labour Organization's Start and Improve Your Business (ILO-SIYB) program.

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Senator Moye challenged the graduates to embrace discipline, integrity, and professionalism as they enter the business world.

He urged them to apply their newly acquired skills to create self-employment and contribute to Liberia's development.

Senator Moye further pledged US$3,000 to DISS, split equally between the graduating class and the administration.

DISS Executive Director Emmanuel Diabolo described the organization as a Liberian-owned capacity-building institution committed to empowering individuals, organizations, and communities through skills and sustainable development initiatives.

He said DISS was founded to tackle challenges facing local organizations in post-war Liberia, such as weak governance, limited resources, and shrinking donor support.

Unemployment and business failure, he noted, persist due to gaps in entrepreneurial and management skills.

The institution partners with civil society, farmer groups, cooperatives, and various organizations to boost accountability and sustainability.

So far, DISS has conducted three cohorts of entrepreneurship training, producing 219 business ideas addressing agriculture, health, environment, and economic empowerment.

These initiatives, Diabolo added, are expected to spur job creation and economic growth in Bong and neighboring counties.

The ceremony also recognized participants who completed Level One of the Generate Your Business Idea (GYBI) program, along with entrepreneurs who finished both GYBI and Start Your Business (SYB) programs with practical business plans ready for rollout.