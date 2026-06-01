Ghana: Farming Communities in Sunyani Under Siege - As Armed Galamsey Operators Invade Farmlands

YAWSAN — Residents of several farming communities in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region say they are living under siege as illegal miners, popularly known as galamsey operators, move into their areas with armed force and heavy equipment.

The affected communities, Yawsan, Jinijini, Amomaja, Atronie, and adjoining areas have appealed to security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to halt the growing threat.

More than 500 farmers, mostly cocoa and cashew growers, said they were prepared to resist what they describe as attempts by "powerful people" to seize their farmlands for illegal mining, thereby destroying their livelihoods.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times during a visit to Yawsan on Saturday, spokesperson for the aggrieved farmers, Mr. Kwaku Tetteh, revealed that for the past two weeks, excavators, chanfang machines, and other mining equipment have been transported into the communities under the cover of darkness.

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According to Mr. Tetteh, the individuals behind these activities were heavily armed and unknown to residents, heightening fear and tension in the area.

He added that no form of community engagement or prior notice had been given adding that "We are just living in the dark."

The Assemblyman for the Yawsan Electoral Area, Mr. Stephen Kwaku Tegepetey, confirmed that illegal mining was new to the area and strongly opposed by all the affected communities.

"We are farmers and we do not want galamsey to destroy our cocoa and cashew farms and pollute our water bodies," he stated, expressing concern that the Amomaja River, which serves several upstream communities, is at risk.

Mr. Tegepetey further disclosed that the chiefs of Atronie held a press conference last Tuesday to condemn the activities and subsequently reported the matter to the Bono Regional Police Command in Sunyani.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

During the visit, The Ghanaian Times observed that a stretch of land between Amomaja and Jinijini had already been cleared, with several excavators and chanfang machines stationed there, apparently in preparation for illegal mining operations.

In a related development, the Sunyani Traditional Council (STC), at a press briefing on Friday, called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, National Security, and other relevant agencies to urgently intervene.

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The Council emphasized that traditional authorities had neither authorised nor been informed of any mining operations on their lands.

Speaking to journalists, the Youth Chief of the STC, Nana Kwame Baah, expressed shock at the situation, stating that the Council only became aware of the activities upon visiting the sites.

He revealed that a task force dispatched by the Council discovered nine excavators, six chanfang machines, and other equipment being used for illegal mining.

Nana Baah stressed that the Council would not remain passive while illegal activities threaten the environment and endanger the livelihoods of farmers.